Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Atlantic City Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:19a
|High
Tue 2:30p
|Low
Tue 8:53p
|High
Wed 2:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:43a
|High
Tue 2:04p
|Low
Tue 8:17p
|High
Wed 2:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:55a
|High
Tue 2:18p
|Low
Tue 8:29p
|High
Wed 2:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:47a
|High
Tue 2:00p
|Low
Tue 8:21p
|High
Wed 2:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:26a
|Low
Tue 12:24p
|High
Tue 6:10p
|Low
Wed 12:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:21a
|High
Tue 2:23p
|Low
Tue 8:49p
|High
Wed 2:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 11:58a
|High
Tue 5:17p
|Low
Wed 12:32a
|High
Wed 5:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:44a
|High
Tue 3:05p
|Low
Tue 9:12p
|High
Wed 3:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:51a
|High
Tue 2:14p
|Low
Tue 8:21p
|High
Wed 2:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:12a
|High
Tue 2:40p
|Low
Tue 8:42p
|High
Wed 2:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:56a
|High
Tue 2:19p
|Low
Tue 8:28p
|High
Wed 2:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:50a
|High
Tue 3:14p
|Low
Tue 9:22p
|High
Wed 3:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).