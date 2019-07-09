Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 74°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:43am - 8:32pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 8:19a		High
Tue 2:30p		Low
Tue 8:53p		High
Wed 2:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:43a		High
Tue 2:04p		Low
Tue 8:17p		High
Wed 2:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:55a		High
Tue 2:18p		Low
Tue 8:29p		High
Wed 2:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:47a		High
Tue 2:00p		Low
Tue 8:21p		High
Wed 2:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:26a		Low
Tue 12:24p		High
Tue 6:10p		Low
Wed 12:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:21a		High
Tue 2:23p		Low
Tue 8:49p		High
Wed 2:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 11:58a		High
Tue 5:17p		Low
Wed 12:32a		High
Wed 5:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:44a		High
Tue 3:05p		Low
Tue 9:12p		High
Wed 3:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:51a		High
Tue 2:14p		Low
Tue 8:21p		High
Wed 2:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 8:12a		High
Tue 2:40p		Low
Tue 8:42p		High
Wed 2:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:56a		High
Tue 2:19p		Low
Tue 8:28p		High
Wed 2:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:50a		High
Tue 3:14p		Low
Tue 9:22p		High
Wed 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top