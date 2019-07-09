Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 87° Winds From the South

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 74°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:32pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:19a High

Tue 2:30p Low

Tue 8:53p High

Wed 2:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:43a High

Tue 2:04p Low

Tue 8:17p High

Wed 2:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:55a High

Tue 2:18p Low

Tue 8:29p High

Wed 2:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:47a High

Tue 2:00p Low

Tue 8:21p High

Wed 2:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:26a Low

Tue 12:24p High

Tue 6:10p Low

Wed 12:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:21a High

Tue 2:23p Low

Tue 8:49p High

Wed 2:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 11:58a High

Tue 5:17p Low

Wed 12:32a High

Wed 5:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:44a High

Tue 3:05p Low

Tue 9:12p High

Wed 3:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:51a High

Tue 2:14p Low

Tue 8:21p High

Wed 2:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:12a High

Tue 2:40p Low

Tue 8:42p High

Wed 2:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:56a High

Tue 2:19p Low

Tue 8:28p High

Wed 2:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:50a High

Tue 3:14p Low

Tue 9:22p High

Wed 3:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).