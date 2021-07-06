Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through late Tuesday night
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 94°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:01a
|Low
Tue 11:59a
|High
Tue 6:21p
|Low
Wed 12:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:35a
|Low
Tue 11:23a
|High
Tue 5:55p
|Low
Wed 12:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:49a
|Low
Tue 11:35a
|High
Tue 6:09p
|Low
Wed 12:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:31a
|Low
Tue 11:27a
|High
Tue 5:51p
|Low
Wed 12:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:41a
|Low
Tue 4:04p
|High
Tue 10:01p
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:55a
|Low
Tue 11:52a
|High
Tue 6:15p
|Low
Wed 12:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:48a
|Low
Tue 3:38p
|High
Tue 9:08p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:33a
|Low
Tue 12:23p
|High
Tue 6:59p
|Low
Wed 1:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:42a
|Low
Tue 11:33a
|High
Tue 6:06p
|Low
Wed 12:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:54a
|Low
Tue 11:49a
|High
Tue 6:27p
|Low
Wed 12:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:52a
|Low
Tue 11:40a
|High
Tue 6:17p
|Low
Wed 12:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:47a
|Low
Tue 12:35p
|High
Tue 7:09p
|Low
Wed 1:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED...W winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Showers.
FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.
SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).