Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through late Tuesday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature81° - 94°
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature65° - 80°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:01a		Low
Tue 11:59a		High
Tue 6:21p		Low
Wed 12:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:35a		Low
Tue 11:23a		High
Tue 5:55p		Low
Wed 12:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:49a		Low
Tue 11:35a		High
Tue 6:09p		Low
Wed 12:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:31a		Low
Tue 11:27a		High
Tue 5:51p		Low
Wed 12:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:41a		Low
Tue 4:04p		High
Tue 10:01p		Low
Wed 5:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:55a		Low
Tue 11:52a		High
Tue 6:15p		Low
Wed 12:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:48a		Low
Tue 3:38p		High
Tue 9:08p		Low
Wed 4:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:33a		Low
Tue 12:23p		High
Tue 6:59p		Low
Wed 1:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:42a		Low
Tue 11:33a		High
Tue 6:06p		Low
Wed 12:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:54a		Low
Tue 11:49a		High
Tue 6:27p		Low
Wed 12:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:52a		Low
Tue 11:40a		High
Tue 6:17p		Low
Wed 12:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:47a		Low
Tue 12:35p		High
Tue 7:09p		Low
Wed 1:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...W winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Showers.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

