Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through late Tuesday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 94° Winds From the Southwest

13 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 80°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:01a Low

Tue 11:59a High

Tue 6:21p Low

Wed 12:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:35a Low

Tue 11:23a High

Tue 5:55p Low

Wed 12:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:49a Low

Tue 11:35a High

Tue 6:09p Low

Wed 12:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:31a Low

Tue 11:27a High

Tue 5:51p Low

Wed 12:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:41a Low

Tue 4:04p High

Tue 10:01p Low

Wed 5:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:55a Low

Tue 11:52a High

Tue 6:15p Low

Wed 12:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:48a Low

Tue 3:38p High

Tue 9:08p Low

Wed 4:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:33a Low

Tue 12:23p High

Tue 6:59p Low

Wed 1:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:42a Low

Tue 11:33a High

Tue 6:06p Low

Wed 12:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:54a Low

Tue 11:49a High

Tue 6:27p Low

Wed 12:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:52a Low

Tue 11:40a High

Tue 6:17p Low

Wed 12:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:47a Low

Tue 12:35p High

Tue 7:09p Low

Wed 1:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Tstms likely early in the evening, then a chance of tstms late in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED...W winds around 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU...S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Showers.

FRI...NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).