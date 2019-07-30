Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 93° Winds From the South

12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 67° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:17pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:56a Low

Tue 1:01p High

Tue 7:11p Low

Wed 1:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:30a Low

Tue 12:25p High

Tue 6:45p Low

Wed 1:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:44a Low

Tue 12:37p High

Tue 6:59p Low

Wed 1:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:26a Low

Tue 12:29p High

Tue 6:41p Low

Wed 1:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:11a High

Tue 10:36a Low

Tue 5:06p High

Tue 10:51p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:47a Low

Tue 12:51p High

Tue 7:04p Low

Wed 1:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:43a Low

Tue 4:40p High

Tue 9:58p Low

Wed 5:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:34a Low

Tue 1:20p High

Tue 7:58p Low

Wed 2:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:29a Low

Tue 12:22p High

Tue 6:52p Low

Wed 1:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:55a Low

Tue 12:47p High

Tue 7:29p Low

Wed 1:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:33a Low

Tue 12:33p High

Tue 7:02p Low

Wed 1:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:35a Low

Tue 1:25p High

Tue 8:01p Low

Wed 2:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. Tstms likely after midnight.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

