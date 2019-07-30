Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 30, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 93°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Beach Haven LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:56a
|Low
Tue 1:01p
|High
Tue 7:11p
|Low
Wed 1:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:30a
|Low
Tue 12:25p
|High
Tue 6:45p
|Low
Wed 1:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:44a
|Low
Tue 12:37p
|High
Tue 6:59p
|Low
Wed 1:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:26a
|Low
Tue 12:29p
|High
Tue 6:41p
|Low
Wed 1:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:11a
|High
Tue 10:36a
|Low
Tue 5:06p
|High
Tue 10:51p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:47a
|Low
Tue 12:51p
|High
Tue 7:04p
|Low
Wed 1:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:43a
|Low
Tue 4:40p
|High
Tue 9:58p
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:34a
|Low
Tue 1:20p
|High
Tue 7:58p
|Low
Wed 2:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:29a
|Low
Tue 12:22p
|High
Tue 6:52p
|Low
Wed 1:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:55a
|Low
Tue 12:47p
|High
Tue 7:29p
|Low
Wed 1:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:33a
|Low
Tue 12:33p
|High
Tue 7:02p
|Low
Wed 1:33a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:35a
|Low
Tue 1:25p
|High
Tue 8:01p
|Low
Wed 2:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. Tstms likely after midnight.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).