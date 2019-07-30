Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature84° - 93°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature67° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:17pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:56a		Low
Tue 1:01p		High
Tue 7:11p		Low
Wed 1:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:30a		Low
Tue 12:25p		High
Tue 6:45p		Low
Wed 1:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:44a		Low
Tue 12:37p		High
Tue 6:59p		Low
Wed 1:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:26a		Low
Tue 12:29p		High
Tue 6:41p		Low
Wed 1:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:11a		High
Tue 10:36a		Low
Tue 5:06p		High
Tue 10:51p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:47a		Low
Tue 12:51p		High
Tue 7:04p		Low
Wed 1:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:43a		Low
Tue 4:40p		High
Tue 9:58p		Low
Wed 5:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:34a		Low
Tue 1:20p		High
Tue 7:58p		Low
Wed 2:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:29a		Low
Tue 12:22p		High
Tue 6:52p		Low
Wed 1:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:55a		Low
Tue 12:47p		High
Tue 7:29p		Low
Wed 1:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:33a		Low
Tue 12:33p		High
Tue 7:02p		Low
Wed 1:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:35a		Low
Tue 1:25p		High
Tue 8:01p		Low
Wed 2:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers likely. Tstms likely after midnight.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

