Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature80° - 91°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:49am - 8:16pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:05a		High
Tue 11:15a		Low
Tue 5:18p		High
Tue 11:29p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 4:42p		High
Tue 11:03p		Low
Wed 5:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:03a		Low
Tue 4:54p		High
Tue 11:17p		Low
Wed 5:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:45a		Low
Tue 4:46p		High
Tue 10:59p		Low
Wed 5:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:10a		High
Tue 2:55p		Low
Tue 9:23p		High
Wed 3:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:07a		High
Tue 11:03a		Low
Tue 5:15p		High
Tue 11:19p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:44a		High
Tue 2:02p		Low
Tue 8:57p		High
Wed 2:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:34a		High
Tue 11:44a		Low
Tue 5:37p		High
Tue 11:57p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 4:51p		High
Tue 11:03p		Low
Wed 5:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 5:06a		High
Tue 11:16a		Low
Tue 5:08p		High
Tue 11:35p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:56a		Low
Tue 4:48p		High
Tue 11:12p		Low
Wed 5:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:46a		High
Tue 11:53a		Low
Tue 5:52p		High
Wed 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

FRI...NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas
around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top