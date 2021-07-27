Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:49am - 8:16pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:05a
|High
Tue 11:15a
|Low
Tue 5:18p
|High
Tue 11:29p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 4:42p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|Low
Wed 5:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:03a
|Low
Tue 4:54p
|High
Tue 11:17p
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:45a
|Low
Tue 4:46p
|High
Tue 10:59p
|Low
Wed 5:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:10a
|High
Tue 2:55p
|Low
Tue 9:23p
|High
Wed 3:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|High
Tue 11:03a
|Low
Tue 5:15p
|High
Tue 11:19p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:44a
|High
Tue 2:02p
|Low
Tue 8:57p
|High
Wed 2:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:34a
|High
Tue 11:44a
|Low
Tue 5:37p
|High
Tue 11:57p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 4:51p
|High
Tue 11:03p
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 5:06a
|High
Tue 11:16a
|Low
Tue 5:08p
|High
Tue 11:35p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:56a
|Low
Tue 4:48p
|High
Tue 11:12p
|Low
Wed 5:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:46a
|High
Tue 11:53a
|Low
Tue 5:52p
|High
Wed 12:11a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.
FRI...NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas
around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).