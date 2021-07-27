Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 91° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:16pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:05a High

Tue 11:15a Low

Tue 5:18p High

Tue 11:29p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 4:42p High

Tue 11:03p Low

Wed 5:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:03a Low

Tue 4:54p High

Tue 11:17p Low

Wed 5:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:45a Low

Tue 4:46p High

Tue 10:59p Low

Wed 5:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:10a High

Tue 2:55p Low

Tue 9:23p High

Wed 3:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:07a High

Tue 11:03a Low

Tue 5:15p High

Tue 11:19p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:44a High

Tue 2:02p Low

Tue 8:57p High

Wed 2:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:34a High

Tue 11:44a Low

Tue 5:37p High

Tue 11:57p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 4:51p High

Tue 11:03p Low

Wed 5:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 5:06a High

Tue 11:16a Low

Tue 5:08p High

Tue 11:35p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:56a Low

Tue 4:48p High

Tue 11:12p Low

Wed 5:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:46a High

Tue 11:53a Low

Tue 5:52p High

Wed 12:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT...SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

FRI...NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas

around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).