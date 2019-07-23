Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 79° Winds From the North

8 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

7 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 85°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:43a High

Tue 1:11p Low

Tue 7:11p High

Wed 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:45p Low

Tue 6:35p High

Wed 12:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:19a High

Tue 12:59p Low

Tue 6:47p High

Wed 1:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:11a High

Tue 12:41p Low

Tue 6:39p High

Wed 12:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:48a High

Tue 4:51p Low

Tue 11:16p High

Wed 5:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:50a High

Tue 1:00p Low

Tue 7:11p High

Wed 1:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:22a High

Tue 3:58p Low

Tue 10:50p High

Wed 4:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:29a High

Tue 1:52p Low

Tue 7:49p High

Wed 1:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:28a High

Tue 12:42p Low

Tue 6:47p High

Wed 12:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:51a High

Tue 1:05p Low

Tue 7:06p High

Wed 1:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:37a High

Tue 12:45p Low

Tue 6:53p High

Wed 12:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:29a High

Tue 1:44p Low

Tue 7:49p High

Wed 2:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).