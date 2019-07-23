Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Dark clouds over Ortley Beach

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature74° - 79°
WindsFrom the North
8 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
7 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature61° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:54am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:43a		High
Tue 1:11p		Low
Tue 7:11p		High
Wed 1:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 12:45p		Low
Tue 6:35p		High
Wed 12:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:19a		High
Tue 12:59p		Low
Tue 6:47p		High
Wed 1:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:11a		High
Tue 12:41p		Low
Tue 6:39p		High
Wed 12:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:48a		High
Tue 4:51p		Low
Tue 11:16p		High
Wed 5:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:50a		High
Tue 1:00p		Low
Tue 7:11p		High
Wed 1:05a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:22a		High
Tue 3:58p		Low
Tue 10:50p		High
Wed 4:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:29a		High
Tue 1:52p		Low
Tue 7:49p		High
Wed 1:52a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:28a		High
Tue 12:42p		Low
Tue 6:47p		High
Wed 12:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:51a		High
Tue 1:05p		Low
Tue 7:06p		High
Wed 1:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:37a		High
Tue 12:45p		Low
Tue 6:53p		High
Wed 12:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:29a		High
Tue 1:44p		Low
Tue 7:49p		High
Wed 2:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

