Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 79°
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
7 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:54am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 7th Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:43a
|High
Tue 1:11p
|Low
Tue 7:11p
|High
Wed 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 12:45p
|Low
Tue 6:35p
|High
Wed 12:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:19a
|High
Tue 12:59p
|Low
Tue 6:47p
|High
Wed 1:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:11a
|High
Tue 12:41p
|Low
Tue 6:39p
|High
Wed 12:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:48a
|High
Tue 4:51p
|Low
Tue 11:16p
|High
Wed 5:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:50a
|High
Tue 1:00p
|Low
Tue 7:11p
|High
Wed 1:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:22a
|High
Tue 3:58p
|Low
Tue 10:50p
|High
Wed 4:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:29a
|High
Tue 1:52p
|Low
Tue 7:49p
|High
Wed 1:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:28a
|High
Tue 12:42p
|Low
Tue 6:47p
|High
Wed 12:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:51a
|High
Tue 1:05p
|Low
Tue 7:06p
|High
Wed 1:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:37a
|High
Tue 12:45p
|Low
Tue 6:53p
|High
Wed 12:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:29a
|High
Tue 1:44p
|Low
Tue 7:49p
|High
Wed 2:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).