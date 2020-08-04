Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

  • Tropical Storm Warning in effect
  • High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature77° - 83°
WindsFrom the Southwest
22 - 55 mph (Gust 68 mph)
19 - 48 knots (Gust 59 knots)
Waves4 - 12 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature60° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:07a		Low
Tue 3:16p		High
Tue 9:21p		Low
Wed 3:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:41a		Low
Tue 2:40p		High
Tue 8:55p		Low
Wed 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:55a		Low
Tue 2:52p		High
Tue 9:09p		Low
Wed 3:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:37a		Low
Tue 2:44p		High
Tue 8:51p		Low
Wed 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:15a		High
Tue 12:47p		Low
Tue 7:21p		High
Wed 1:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:57a		Low
Tue 3:08p		High
Tue 9:14p		Low
Wed 3:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:49a		High
Tue 11:54a		Low
Tue 6:55p		High
Wed 12:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 9:39a		Low
Tue 3:30p		High
Tue 9:54p		Low
Wed 4:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:47a		Low
Tue 2:44p		High
Tue 9:02p		Low
Wed 3:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 9:14a		Low
Tue 3:01p		High
Tue 9:35p		Low
Wed 3:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:55a		Low
Tue 2:46p		High
Tue 9:13p		Low
Wed 3:34a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:53a		Low
Tue 3:45p		High
Tue 10:10p		Low
Wed 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: Tropical storm conditions expected. SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 40 to 50 kt with gusts up to 65 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 9 ft, building to 15 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas around 9 ft dominant period 8 seconds, building to 15 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. SW winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of showers until early morning. Seas around 10 ft dominant period 9 seconds, subsiding to 8 ft dominant period 8 seconds after midnight.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

