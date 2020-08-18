Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:55a
|Low
Tue 2:02p
|High
Tue 8:06p
|Low
Wed 2:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:29a
|Low
Tue 1:26p
|High
Tue 7:40p
|Low
Wed 2:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:43a
|Low
Tue 1:38p
|High
Tue 7:54p
|Low
Wed 2:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:25a
|Low
Tue 1:30p
|High
Tue 7:36p
|Low
Wed 2:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:07a
|High
Tue 11:35a
|Low
Tue 6:07p
|High
Tue 11:46p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:46a
|Low
Tue 1:54p
|High
Tue 8:00p
|Low
Wed 2:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:41a
|High
Tue 10:42a
|Low
Tue 5:41p
|High
Tue 10:53p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:33a
|Low
Tue 2:20p
|High
Tue 8:51p
|Low
Wed 3:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:31a
|Low
Tue 1:22p
|High
Tue 7:47p
|Low
Wed 2:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:01a
|Low
Tue 1:50p
|High
Tue 8:27p
|Low
Wed 2:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:33a
|Low
Tue 1:34p
|High
Tue 7:57p
|Low
Wed 2:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:36a
|Low
Tue 2:26p
|High
Tue 8:57p
|Low
Wed 3:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).