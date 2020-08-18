Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:55a		Low
Tue 2:02p		High
Tue 8:06p		Low
Wed 2:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:29a		Low
Tue 1:26p		High
Tue 7:40p		Low
Wed 2:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:43a		Low
Tue 1:38p		High
Tue 7:54p		Low
Wed 2:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:25a		Low
Tue 1:30p		High
Tue 7:36p		Low
Wed 2:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:07a		High
Tue 11:35a		Low
Tue 6:07p		High
Tue 11:46p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:46a		Low
Tue 1:54p		High
Tue 8:00p		Low
Wed 2:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:41a		High
Tue 10:42a		Low
Tue 5:41p		High
Tue 10:53p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:33a		Low
Tue 2:20p		High
Tue 8:51p		Low
Wed 3:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:31a		Low
Tue 1:22p		High
Tue 7:47p		Low
Wed 2:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:01a		Low
Tue 1:50p		High
Tue 8:27p		Low
Wed 2:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:33a		Low
Tue 1:34p		High
Tue 7:57p		Low
Wed 2:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:36a		Low
Tue 2:26p		High
Tue 8:57p		Low
Wed 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top