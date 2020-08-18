Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the Northeast

17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)

15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:55a Low

Tue 2:02p High

Tue 8:06p Low

Wed 2:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:29a Low

Tue 1:26p High

Tue 7:40p Low

Wed 2:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:43a Low

Tue 1:38p High

Tue 7:54p Low

Wed 2:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:25a Low

Tue 1:30p High

Tue 7:36p Low

Wed 2:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 11:35a Low

Tue 6:07p High

Tue 11:46p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:46a Low

Tue 1:54p High

Tue 8:00p Low

Wed 2:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:41a High

Tue 10:42a Low

Tue 5:41p High

Tue 10:53p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:33a Low

Tue 2:20p High

Tue 8:51p Low

Wed 3:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:31a Low

Tue 1:22p High

Tue 7:47p Low

Wed 2:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:01a Low

Tue 1:50p High

Tue 8:27p Low

Wed 2:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:33a Low

Tue 1:34p High

Tue 7:57p Low

Wed 2:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:36a Low

Tue 2:26p High

Tue 8:57p Low

Wed 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).