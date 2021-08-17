Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 80° Winds From the Southeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 7:52pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:53a High

Tue 4:02p Low

Tue 10:53p High

Wed 4:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:17a High

Tue 3:36p Low

Tue 10:17p High

Wed 4:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:29a High

Tue 3:50p Low

Tue 10:29p High

Wed 4:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:21a High

Tue 3:32p Low

Tue 10:21p High

Wed 4:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:04a Low

Tue 1:58p High

Tue 7:42p Low

Wed 2:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:44a High

Tue 3:59p Low

Tue 10:48p High

Wed 4:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:11a Low

Tue 1:32p High

Tue 6:49p Low

Wed 2:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:07a High

Tue 4:45p Low

Tue 11:14p High

Wed 5:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:13a High

Tue 3:51p Low

Tue 10:22p High

Wed 4:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:32a High

Tue 4:24p Low

Tue 10:45p High

Wed 4:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:17a High

Tue 4:01p Low

Tue 10:31p High

Wed 4:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 4:53p Low

Tue 11:18p High

Wed 5:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).