Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Swimming area 1 at Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature77° - 80°
WindsFrom the Southeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:09am - 7:52pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 9:53a		High
Tue 4:02p		Low
Tue 10:53p		High
Wed 4:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:17a		High
Tue 3:36p		Low
Tue 10:17p		High
Wed 4:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:29a		High
Tue 3:50p		Low
Tue 10:29p		High
Wed 4:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:21a		High
Tue 3:32p		Low
Tue 10:21p		High
Wed 4:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:04a		Low
Tue 1:58p		High
Tue 7:42p		Low
Wed 2:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:44a		High
Tue 3:59p		Low
Tue 10:48p		High
Wed 4:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:11a		Low
Tue 1:32p		High
Tue 6:49p		Low
Wed 2:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:07a		High
Tue 4:45p		Low
Tue 11:14p		High
Wed 5:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:13a		High
Tue 3:51p		Low
Tue 10:22p		High
Wed 4:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:32a		High
Tue 4:24p		Low
Tue 10:45p		High
Wed 4:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:17a		High
Tue 4:01p		Low
Tue 10:31p		High
Wed 4:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:13a		High
Tue 4:53p		Low
Tue 11:18p		High
Wed 5:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

