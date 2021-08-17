Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:09am - 7:52pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:53a
|High
Tue 4:02p
|Low
Tue 10:53p
|High
Wed 4:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:17a
|High
Tue 3:36p
|Low
Tue 10:17p
|High
Wed 4:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:29a
|High
Tue 3:50p
|Low
Tue 10:29p
|High
Wed 4:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:21a
|High
Tue 3:32p
|Low
Tue 10:21p
|High
Wed 4:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:04a
|Low
Tue 1:58p
|High
Tue 7:42p
|Low
Wed 2:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:44a
|High
Tue 3:59p
|Low
Tue 10:48p
|High
Wed 4:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:11a
|Low
Tue 1:32p
|High
Tue 6:49p
|Low
Wed 2:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:07a
|High
Tue 4:45p
|Low
Tue 11:14p
|High
Wed 5:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:13a
|High
Tue 3:51p
|Low
Tue 10:22p
|High
Wed 4:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:32a
|High
Tue 4:24p
|Low
Tue 10:45p
|High
Wed 4:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:17a
|High
Tue 4:01p
|Low
Tue 10:31p
|High
Wed 4:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 4:53p
|Low
Tue 11:18p
|High
Wed 5:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED NIGHT...S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the morning.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).