Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 8:01pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Sea Bright Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:09a
|Low
Tue 1:13p
|High
Tue 7:27p
|Low
Wed 1:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:43a
|Low
Tue 12:37p
|High
Tue 7:01p
|Low
Wed 1:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:57a
|Low
Tue 12:49p
|High
Tue 7:15p
|Low
Wed 1:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:39a
|Low
Tue 12:41p
|High
Tue 6:57p
|Low
Wed 1:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:15a
|High
Tue 10:49a
|Low
Tue 5:18p
|High
Tue 11:07p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:58a
|Low
Tue 1:06p
|High
Tue 7:16p
|Low
Wed 1:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:56a
|Low
Tue 4:52p
|High
Tue 10:14p
|Low
Wed 5:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:39a
|Low
Tue 1:30p
|High
Tue 7:58p
|Low
Wed 2:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:53a
|Low
Tue 12:48p
|High
Tue 7:11p
|Low
Wed 1:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:10a
|Low
Tue 1:03p
|High
Tue 7:38p
|Low
Wed 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:05a
|Low
Tue 12:54p
|High
Tue 7:24p
|Low
Wed 1:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:59a
|Low
Tue 1:49p
|High
Tue 8:18p
|Low
Wed 2:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Isolated showers early, then showers and tstms likely this morning. Showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).