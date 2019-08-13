Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 84°
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 8:01pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:09a		Low
Tue 1:13p		High
Tue 7:27p		Low
Wed 1:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:43a		Low
Tue 12:37p		High
Tue 7:01p		Low
Wed 1:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:57a		Low
Tue 12:49p		High
Tue 7:15p		Low
Wed 1:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:39a		Low
Tue 12:41p		High
Tue 6:57p		Low
Wed 1:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:15a		High
Tue 10:49a		Low
Tue 5:18p		High
Tue 11:07p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:58a		Low
Tue 1:06p		High
Tue 7:16p		Low
Wed 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:56a		Low
Tue 4:52p		High
Tue 10:14p		Low
Wed 5:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:39a		Low
Tue 1:30p		High
Tue 7:58p		Low
Wed 2:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:48p		High
Tue 7:11p		Low
Wed 1:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 7:10a		Low
Tue 1:03p		High
Tue 7:38p		Low
Wed 1:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:05a		Low
Tue 12:54p		High
Tue 7:24p		Low
Wed 1:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:59a		Low
Tue 1:49p		High
Tue 8:18p		Low
Wed 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.  Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Isolated showers early, then showers and tstms likely this morning. Showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

