Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 84° Winds From the Southwest

12 - 21 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 8:01pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:09a Low

Tue 1:13p High

Tue 7:27p Low

Wed 1:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:43a Low

Tue 12:37p High

Tue 7:01p Low

Wed 1:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:57a Low

Tue 12:49p High

Tue 7:15p Low

Wed 1:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:39a Low

Tue 12:41p High

Tue 6:57p Low

Wed 1:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:15a High

Tue 10:49a Low

Tue 5:18p High

Tue 11:07p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:58a Low

Tue 1:06p High

Tue 7:16p Low

Wed 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:56a Low

Tue 4:52p High

Tue 10:14p Low

Wed 5:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:39a Low

Tue 1:30p High

Tue 7:58p Low

Wed 2:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:48p High

Tue 7:11p Low

Wed 1:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:10a Low

Tue 1:03p High

Tue 7:38p Low

Wed 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:05a Low

Tue 12:54p High

Tue 7:24p Low

Wed 1:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:59a Low

Tue 1:49p High

Tue 8:18p Low

Wed 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Isolated showers early, then showers and tstms likely this morning. Showers and tstms this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).