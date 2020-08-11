Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Sunrise in Ocean County (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 89°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 7:34a		High
Tue 2:06p		Low
Tue 8:43p		High
Wed 2:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:58a		High
Tue 1:40p		Low
Tue 8:07p		High
Wed 2:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:10a		High
Tue 1:54p		Low
Tue 8:19p		High
Wed 2:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:02a		High
Tue 1:36p		Low
Tue 8:11p		High
Wed 1:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:22a		Low
Tue 11:39a		High
Tue 5:46p		Low
Wed 12:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:44a		High
Tue 2:01p		Low
Tue 8:38p		High
Wed 2:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 11:13a		High
Tue 4:53p		Low
Wed 12:22a		High
Wed 5:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 8:19a		High
Tue 2:52p		Low
Tue 9:12p		High
Wed 3:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:17a		High
Tue 1:45p		Low
Tue 8:13p		High
Wed 2:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:36a		High
Tue 2:06p		Low
Tue 8:27p		High
Wed 2:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 7:28a		High
Tue 1:48p		Low
Tue 8:11p		High
Wed 2:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 8:22a		High
Tue 2:47p		Low
Tue 9:08p		High
Wed 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

