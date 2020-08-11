Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 89° Winds From the South

10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 7:34a High

Tue 2:06p Low

Tue 8:43p High

Wed 2:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:58a High

Tue 1:40p Low

Tue 8:07p High

Wed 2:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:10a High

Tue 1:54p Low

Tue 8:19p High

Wed 2:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:02a High

Tue 1:36p Low

Tue 8:11p High

Wed 1:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:22a Low

Tue 11:39a High

Tue 5:46p Low

Wed 12:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:44a High

Tue 2:01p Low

Tue 8:38p High

Wed 2:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 11:13a High

Tue 4:53p Low

Wed 12:22a High

Wed 5:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 8:19a High

Tue 2:52p Low

Tue 9:12p High

Wed 3:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:17a High

Tue 1:45p Low

Tue 8:13p High

Wed 2:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:36a High

Tue 2:06p Low

Tue 8:27p High

Wed 2:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 7:28a High

Tue 1:48p Low

Tue 8:11p High

Wed 2:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 8:22a High

Tue 2:47p Low

Tue 9:08p High

Wed 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).