Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 89°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 7:34a
|High
Tue 2:06p
|Low
Tue 8:43p
|High
Wed 2:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:58a
|High
Tue 1:40p
|Low
Tue 8:07p
|High
Wed 2:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:10a
|High
Tue 1:54p
|Low
Tue 8:19p
|High
Wed 2:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:02a
|High
Tue 1:36p
|Low
Tue 8:11p
|High
Wed 1:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:22a
|Low
Tue 11:39a
|High
Tue 5:46p
|Low
Wed 12:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:44a
|High
Tue 2:01p
|Low
Tue 8:38p
|High
Wed 2:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 11:13a
|High
Tue 4:53p
|Low
Wed 12:22a
|High
Wed 5:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 8:19a
|High
Tue 2:52p
|Low
Tue 9:12p
|High
Wed 3:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:17a
|High
Tue 1:45p
|Low
Tue 8:13p
|High
Wed 2:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:36a
|High
Tue 2:06p
|Low
Tue 8:27p
|High
Wed 2:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 7:28a
|High
Tue 1:48p
|Low
Tue 8:11p
|High
Wed 2:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 8:22a
|High
Tue 2:47p
|Low
Tue 9:08p
|High
Wed 3:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).