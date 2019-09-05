Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 5, 2019

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature71° - 73°
WindsFrom the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:34am - 7:28pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:15a		High
Thu 1:39p		Low
Thu 8:05p		High
Fri 2:01a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:39a		High
Thu 1:13p		Low
Thu 7:29p		High
Fri 1:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:51a		High
Thu 1:27p		Low
Thu 7:41p		High
Fri 1:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:43a		High
Thu 1:09p		Low
Thu 7:33p		High
Fri 1:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 11:20a		High
Thu 5:19p		Low
Fri 12:10a		High
Fri 5:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:22a		High
Thu 1:30p		Low
Thu 8:08p		High
Fri 1:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:54a		High
Thu 4:26p		Low
Thu 11:44p		High
Fri 4:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:43a		High
Thu 2:12p		Low
Thu 8:32p		High
Fri 2:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:53a		High
Thu 1:18p		Low
Thu 7:42p		High
Fri 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:11a		High
Thu 1:44p		Low
Thu 8:02p		High
Fri 2:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:54a		High
Thu 1:22p		Low
Thu 7:49p		High
Fri 1:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:53a		High
Thu 2:20p		Low
Thu 8:43p		High
Fri 2:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Periods of rain.

FRI NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. Periods of rain until early morning, then a chance of rain late.

SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 6 ft, subsiding to 4 ft after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

