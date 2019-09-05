Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 5, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:34am - 7:28pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Bay Head Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:15a
|High
Thu 1:39p
|Low
Thu 8:05p
|High
Fri 2:01a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:39a
|High
Thu 1:13p
|Low
Thu 7:29p
|High
Fri 1:35a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:51a
|High
Thu 1:27p
|Low
Thu 7:41p
|High
Fri 1:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:43a
|High
Thu 1:09p
|Low
Thu 7:33p
|High
Fri 1:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:20a
|High
Thu 5:19p
|Low
Fri 12:10a
|High
Fri 5:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:22a
|High
Thu 1:30p
|Low
Thu 8:08p
|High
Fri 1:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:54a
|High
Thu 4:26p
|Low
Thu 11:44p
|High
Fri 4:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:43a
|High
Thu 2:12p
|Low
Thu 8:32p
|High
Fri 2:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:53a
|High
Thu 1:18p
|Low
Thu 7:42p
|High
Fri 1:43a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:11a
|High
Thu 1:44p
|Low
Thu 8:02p
|High
Fri 2:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:54a
|High
Thu 1:22p
|Low
Thu 7:49p
|High
Fri 1:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:53a
|High
Thu 2:20p
|Low
Thu 8:43p
|High
Fri 2:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Periods of rain.
FRI NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. Periods of rain until early morning, then a chance of rain late.
SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 6 ft, subsiding to 4 ft after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).