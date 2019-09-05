Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 5, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 73° Winds From the East

11 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:34am - 7:28pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:15a High

Thu 1:39p Low

Thu 8:05p High

Fri 2:01a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:39a High

Thu 1:13p Low

Thu 7:29p High

Fri 1:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:51a High

Thu 1:27p Low

Thu 7:41p High

Fri 1:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:43a High

Thu 1:09p Low

Thu 7:33p High

Fri 1:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:20a High

Thu 5:19p Low

Fri 12:10a High

Fri 5:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:22a High

Thu 1:30p Low

Thu 8:08p High

Fri 1:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:54a High

Thu 4:26p Low

Thu 11:44p High

Fri 4:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:43a High

Thu 2:12p Low

Thu 8:32p High

Fri 2:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:53a High

Thu 1:18p Low

Thu 7:42p High

Fri 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:11a High

Thu 1:44p Low

Thu 8:02p High

Fri 2:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:54a High

Thu 1:22p Low

Thu 7:49p High

Fri 1:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:53a High

Thu 2:20p Low

Thu 8:43p High

Fri 2:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas around 4 ft, building to 6 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Periods of rain.

FRI NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 11 to 12 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds. Periods of rain until early morning, then a chance of rain late.

SAT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 8 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 6 ft, subsiding to 4 ft after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).