Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 27, 2018
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 71°
|Winds
|From the East
13 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:55am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:45a
|Low
Thu 4:20p
|High
Thu 10:08p
|Low
Fri 4:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:19a
|Low
Thu 3:44p
|High
Thu 9:42p
|Low
Fri 3:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:33a
|Low
Thu 3:56p
|High
Thu 9:56p
|Low
Fri 4:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:15a
|Low
Thu 3:48p
|High
Thu 9:38p
|Low
Fri 3:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:55a
|High
Thu 1:25p
|Low
Thu 8:25p
|High
Fri 1:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:39a
|Low
Thu 4:12p
|High
Thu 10:02p
|Low
Fri 4:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:29a
|High
Thu 12:32p
|Low
Thu 7:59p
|High
Fri 12:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:37a
|Low
Thu 4:45p
|High
Thu 10:53p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:27a
|Low
Thu 3:43p
|High
Thu 9:45p
|Low
Fri 3:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:05a
|Low
Thu 4:08p
|High
Thu 10:24p
|Low
Fri 4:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:34a
|Low
Thu 3:48p
|High
Thu 9:53p
|Low
Fri 3:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:37a
|Low
Thu 4:45p
|High
Thu 10:59p
|Low
Fri 4:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Isolated showers.
TONIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning, then becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).