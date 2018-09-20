Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 20, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 71° Winds From the East

9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Medium Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 7:03pm UV Index 7 (High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:08a Low

Thu 11:21a High

Thu 5:28p Low

Thu 11:57p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:45a High

Thu 5:02p Low

Thu 11:21p High

Fri 5:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:57a High

Thu 5:16p Low

Thu 11:33p High

Fri 5:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:49a High

Thu 4:58p Low

Thu 11:25p High

Fri 5:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:48a Low

Thu 3:26p High

Thu 9:08p Low

Fri 4:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:06a Low

Thu 11:10a High

Thu 5:20p Low

Thu 11:50p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:55a Low

Thu 3:00p High

Thu 8:15p Low

Fri 3:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:41a Low

Thu 11:33a High

Thu 6:00p Low

Fri 12:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:55a High

Thu 5:16p Low

Thu 11:41p High

Fri 5:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:06a Low

Thu 11:04a High

Thu 5:39p Low

Thu 11:59p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:16a Low

Thu 10:59a High

Thu 5:34p Low

Thu 11:52p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:55a Low

Thu 11:51a High

Thu 6:16p Low

Fri 12:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN : NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON : E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).