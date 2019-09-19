Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Prep for the Sea. Hear. Now Festival in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature66° - 70°
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 18 mph (Gust 12 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:47am - 7:05pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:22a		High
Thu 11:32a		Low
Thu 6:04p		High
Fri 12:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:06a		Low
Thu 5:28p		High
Thu 11:41p		Low
Fri 5:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:20a		Low
Thu 5:40p		High
Thu 11:55p		Low
Fri 5:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:02a		Low
Thu 5:32p		High
Thu 11:37p		Low
Fri 5:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:27a		High
Thu 3:12p		Low
Thu 10:09p		High
Fri 3:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:18a		High
Thu 11:30a		Low
Thu 6:09p		High
Thu 11:59p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:01a		High
Thu 2:19p		Low
Thu 9:43p		High
Fri 2:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:58a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 6:50p		High
Fri 12:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:13a		Low
Thu 5:41p		High
Thu 11:34p		Low
Fri 5:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:22a		High
Thu 11:51a		Low
Thu 6:07p		High
Fri 12:09a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:07a		High
Thu 11:24a		Low
Thu 5:47p		High
Thu 11:44p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:06a		High
Thu 12:30p		Low
Thu 6:44p		High
Fri 12:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

