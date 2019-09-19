Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 19, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 70° Winds From the Northeast

9 - 18 mph (Gust 12 mph)

7 - 16 knots (Gust 10 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 7:05pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:22a High

Thu 11:32a Low

Thu 6:04p High

Fri 12:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:06a Low

Thu 5:28p High

Thu 11:41p Low

Fri 5:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:20a Low

Thu 5:40p High

Thu 11:55p Low

Fri 5:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:02a Low

Thu 5:32p High

Thu 11:37p Low

Fri 5:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:27a High

Thu 3:12p Low

Thu 10:09p High

Fri 3:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:18a High

Thu 11:30a Low

Thu 6:09p High

Thu 11:59p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:01a High

Thu 2:19p Low

Thu 9:43p High

Fri 2:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:58a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 6:50p High

Fri 12:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:13a Low

Thu 5:41p High

Thu 11:34p Low

Fri 5:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:22a High

Thu 11:51a Low

Thu 6:07p High

Fri 12:09a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:07a High

Thu 11:24a Low

Thu 5:47p High

Thu 11:44p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:06a High

Thu 12:30p Low

Thu 6:44p High

Fri 12:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

