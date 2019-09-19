Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 19, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|66° - 70°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 18 mph (Gust 12 mph)
7 - 16 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 7:05pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|High
Thu 11:32a
|Low
Thu 6:04p
|High
Fri 12:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:06a
|Low
Thu 5:28p
|High
Thu 11:41p
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:20a
|Low
Thu 5:40p
|High
Thu 11:55p
|Low
Fri 5:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:02a
|Low
Thu 5:32p
|High
Thu 11:37p
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:27a
|High
Thu 3:12p
|Low
Thu 10:09p
|High
Fri 3:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:18a
|High
Thu 11:30a
|Low
Thu 6:09p
|High
Thu 11:59p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:01a
|High
Thu 2:19p
|Low
Thu 9:43p
|High
Fri 2:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:58a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 6:50p
|High
Fri 12:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:13a
|Low
Thu 5:41p
|High
Thu 11:34p
|Low
Fri 5:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|High
Thu 11:51a
|Low
Thu 6:07p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:07a
|High
Thu 11:24a
|Low
Thu 5:47p
|High
Thu 11:44p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:06a
|High
Thu 12:30p
|Low
Thu 6:44p
|High
Fri 12:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).