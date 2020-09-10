Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature78° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature76° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:30a		High
Thu 2:01p		Low
Thu 9:05p		High
Fri 2:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:54a		High
Thu 1:35p		Low
Thu 8:29p		High
Fri 2:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:06a		High
Thu 1:49p		Low
Thu 8:41p		High
Fri 2:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:58a		High
Thu 1:31p		Low
Thu 8:33p		High
Fri 2:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:32a		Low
Thu 11:35a		High
Thu 5:41p		Low
Fri 1:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:41a		High
Thu 1:57p		Low
Thu 9:00p		High
Fri 2:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 11:09a		High
Thu 4:48p		Low
Fri 12:44a		High
Fri 5:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:19a		High
Thu 3:00p		Low
Thu 9:37p		High
Fri 3:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:12a		High
Thu 1:47p		Low
Thu 8:32p		High
Fri 2:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:32a		High
Thu 2:16p		Low
Thu 8:51p		High
Fri 2:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:29a		High
Thu 1:53p		Low
Thu 8:31p		High
Fri 2:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:26a		High
Thu 2:57p		Low
Thu 9:25p		High
Fri 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog early this morning. Showers likely this morning. A chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning, then 1 to 3 NM this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

