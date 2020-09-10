Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 83° Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 76° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:30a High

Thu 2:01p Low

Thu 9:05p High

Fri 2:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:54a High

Thu 1:35p Low

Thu 8:29p High

Fri 2:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:06a High

Thu 1:49p Low

Thu 8:41p High

Fri 2:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:58a High

Thu 1:31p Low

Thu 8:33p High

Fri 2:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:32a Low

Thu 11:35a High

Thu 5:41p Low

Fri 1:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:41a High

Thu 1:57p Low

Thu 9:00p High

Fri 2:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:09a High

Thu 4:48p Low

Fri 12:44a High

Fri 5:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:19a High

Thu 3:00p Low

Thu 9:37p High

Fri 3:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:12a High

Thu 1:47p Low

Thu 8:32p High

Fri 2:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:32a High

Thu 2:16p Low

Thu 8:51p High

Fri 2:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:29a High

Thu 1:53p Low

Thu 8:31p High

Fri 2:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:26a High

Thu 2:57p Low

Thu 9:25p High

Fri 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog early this morning. Showers likely this morning. A chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Showers this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning, then 1 to 3 NM this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).