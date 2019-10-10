Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, October 10, 2019

Current Advisories

—Coastal Flood Warning for Thursday and Friday for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. 1-2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 60° - 66° Winds From the North

25 - 35 mph (Gust 48 mph)

22 - 30 knots (Gust 42 knots) Waves 6 - 12 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 63° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:07am - 6:31pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:16a Low

Thu 12:26p High

Thu 6:31p Low

Fri 12:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:50a Low

Thu 11:50a High

Thu 6:05p Low

Fri 12:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:04a Low

Thu 12:02p High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:46a Low

Thu 11:54a High

Thu 6:01p Low

Fri 12:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:56a Low

Thu 4:31p High

Thu 10:11p Low

Fri 4:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:08a Low

Thu 12:16p High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:03a Low

Thu 4:05p High

Thu 9:18p Low

Fri 4:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:46a Low

Thu 12:41p High

Thu 6:59p Low

Fri 1:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:02a Low

Thu 12:03p High

Thu 6:14p Low

Fri 12:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:15a Low

Thu 12:18p High

Thu 6:37p Low

Fri 12:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:16a Low

Thu 12:10p High

Thu 6:29p Low

Fri 12:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:03a Low

Thu 1:02p High

Thu 7:19p Low

Fri 1:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 14 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late.

TONIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10 to 14 ft, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 8 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).