Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, October 10, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Current Advisories

Coastal Flood Warning for Thursday and Friday for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem Counties. 1-2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature60° - 66°
WindsFrom the North
25 - 35 mph (Gust 48 mph)
22 - 30 knots (Gust 42 knots)
Waves6 - 12 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature63° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Sunrise/Sunset7:07am - 6:31pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:16a		Low
Thu 12:26p		High
Thu 6:31p		Low
Fri 12:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:50a		Low
Thu 11:50a		High
Thu 6:05p		Low
Fri 12:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:04a		Low
Thu 12:02p		High
Thu 6:19p		Low
Fri 12:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:46a		Low
Thu 11:54a		High
Thu 6:01p		Low
Fri 12:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:56a		Low
Thu 4:31p		High
Thu 10:11p		Low
Fri 4:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:08a		Low
Thu 12:16p		High
Thu 6:19p		Low
Fri 12:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:03a		Low
Thu 4:05p		High
Thu 9:18p		Low
Fri 4:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:46a		Low
Thu 12:41p		High
Thu 6:59p		Low
Fri 1:16a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:02a		Low
Thu 12:03p		High
Thu 6:14p		Low
Fri 12:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:15a		Low
Thu 12:18p		High
Thu 6:37p		Low
Fri 12:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:16a		Low
Thu 12:10p		High
Thu 6:29p		Low
Fri 12:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:03a		Low
Thu 1:02p		High
Thu 7:19p		Low
Fri 1:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TODAY: N winds 20 to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 14 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late.

TONIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 14 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 12 seconds. Rain likely.

FRI: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 10 to 14 ft, subsiding to 10 to 12 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 8 to 10 ft late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

SAT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 6 to 8 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

