Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 75° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 71°

(Normal 63°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:14a Low

Thu 2:30p High

Thu 8:29p Low

Fri 2:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:48a Low

Thu 1:54p High

Thu 8:03p Low

Fri 2:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:02a Low

Thu 2:06p High

Thu 8:17p Low

Fri 2:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:44a Low

Thu 1:58p High

Thu 7:59p Low

Fri 2:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:13a High

Thu 11:54a Low

Thu 6:35p High

Fri 12:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:06a Low

Thu 2:26p High

Thu 8:21p Low

Fri 2:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:47a High

Thu 11:01a Low

Thu 6:09p High

Thu 11:16p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:48a Low

Thu 2:48p High

Thu 9:00p Low

Fri 3:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:54a Low

Thu 2:02p High

Thu 8:08p Low

Fri 2:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:18a Low

Thu 2:22p High

Thu 8:37p Low

Fri 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:03a Low

Thu 2:07p High

Thu 8:18p Low

Fri 2:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:00a Low

Thu 3:04p High

Thu 9:16p Low

Fri 3:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).