Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Lucky Leo's on the Seaside Heights boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature71° - 75°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature68° - 71°
(Normal 63°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:14a		Low
Thu 2:30p		High
Thu 8:29p		Low
Fri 2:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:48a		Low
Thu 1:54p		High
Thu 8:03p		Low
Fri 2:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:02a		Low
Thu 2:06p		High
Thu 8:17p		Low
Fri 2:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:44a		Low
Thu 1:58p		High
Thu 7:59p		Low
Fri 2:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:13a		High
Thu 11:54a		Low
Thu 6:35p		High
Fri 12:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:06a		Low
Thu 2:26p		High
Thu 8:21p		Low
Fri 2:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:47a		High
Thu 11:01a		Low
Thu 6:09p		High
Thu 11:16p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:48a		Low
Thu 2:48p		High
Thu 9:00p		Low
Fri 3:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:54a		Low
Thu 2:02p		High
Thu 8:08p		Low
Fri 2:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:18a		Low
Thu 2:22p		High
Thu 8:37p		Low
Fri 2:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:03a		Low
Thu 2:07p		High
Thu 8:18p		Low
Fri 2:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:00a		Low
Thu 3:04p		High
Thu 9:16p		Low
Fri 3:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

