Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, October 1, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 71°
(Normal 63°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:14a
|Low
Thu 2:30p
|High
Thu 8:29p
|Low
Fri 2:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:48a
|Low
Thu 1:54p
|High
Thu 8:03p
|Low
Fri 2:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:02a
|Low
Thu 2:06p
|High
Thu 8:17p
|Low
Fri 2:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:44a
|Low
Thu 1:58p
|High
Thu 7:59p
|Low
Fri 2:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:13a
|High
Thu 11:54a
|Low
Thu 6:35p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:06a
|Low
Thu 2:26p
|High
Thu 8:21p
|Low
Fri 2:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:47a
|High
Thu 11:01a
|Low
Thu 6:09p
|High
Thu 11:16p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:48a
|Low
Thu 2:48p
|High
Thu 9:00p
|Low
Fri 3:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:54a
|Low
Thu 2:02p
|High
Thu 8:08p
|Low
Fri 2:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:18a
|Low
Thu 2:22p
|High
Thu 8:37p
|Low
Fri 2:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:03a
|Low
Thu 2:07p
|High
Thu 8:18p
|Low
Fri 2:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:00a
|Low
Thu 3:04p
|High
Thu 9:16p
|Low
Fri 3:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of rain after midnight.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).