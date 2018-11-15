Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, November 15, 2018

Sunrise in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

1 to 2 feet of storm surge will present a minor to moderate coastal flooding threat along the Jersey Shore. The first high tide cycle of concern will be early Thursday afternoon (1 p.m. on the oceanfront). The biggest surge is expected early Friday morning (1 a.m.)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 38° - 48°
Winds From the East
22 - 39 mph (Gust 53 mph)
19 - 34 knots (Gust 46 knots)
Waves 3 - 11 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 47° - 54°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 4:47pm
UV Index 1 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 7:01a		 High
Thu 1:16p		 Low
Thu 7:51p		 High
Fri 1:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:25a		 High
Thu 12:50p		 Low
Thu 7:15p		 High
Fri 1:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:37a		 High
Thu 1:04p		 Low
Thu 7:27p		 High
Fri 1:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:29a		 High
Thu 12:46p		 Low
Thu 7:19p		 High
Fri 1:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 11:06a		 High
Thu 4:56p		 Low
Thu 11:56p		 High
Fri 5:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 7:00a		 High
Thu 1:04p		 Low
Thu 7:48p		 High
Fri 1:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 10:40a		 High
Thu 4:03p		 Low
Thu 11:30p		 High
Fri 4:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 7:28a		 High
Thu 1:49p		 Low
Thu 8:22p		 High
Fri 2:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:35a		 High
Thu 12:55p		 Low
Thu 7:32p		 High
Fri 1:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 6:42a		 High
Thu 1:15p		 Low
Thu 7:48p		 High
Fri 1:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 6:36a		 High
Thu 12:55p		 Low
Thu 7:33p		 High
Fri 1:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 7:33a		 High
Thu 1:55p		 Low
Thu 8:22p		 High
Fri 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt after midnight, then becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 6 to 9 ft dominant period 10 seconds, building to 9 to 12 ft dominant period 10 seconds early in the evening, then building to 11 to 13 ft dominant period 10 seconds late in the evening, building to 11 to 15 ft dominant period 11 seconds after midnight, subsiding to 11 to 13 ft dominant period 11 seconds. Rain.

FRI: W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

