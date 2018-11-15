Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, November 15, 2018

1 to 2 feet of storm surge will present a minor to moderate coastal flooding threat along the Jersey Shore. The first high tide cycle of concern will be early Thursday afternoon (1 p.m. on the oceanfront). The biggest surge is expected early Friday morning (1 a.m.)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 38° - 48° Winds From the East

22 - 39 mph (Gust 53 mph)

19 - 34 knots (Gust 46 knots) Waves 3 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 47° - 54°

(Normal 52° - 53°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 4:47pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:01a High

Thu 1:16p Low

Thu 7:51p High

Fri 1:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:25a High

Thu 12:50p Low

Thu 7:15p High

Fri 1:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:37a High

Thu 1:04p Low

Thu 7:27p High

Fri 1:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:29a High

Thu 12:46p Low

Thu 7:19p High

Fri 1:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:06a High

Thu 4:56p Low

Thu 11:56p High

Fri 5:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:00a High

Thu 1:04p Low

Thu 7:48p High

Fri 1:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:40a High

Thu 4:03p Low

Thu 11:30p High

Fri 4:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:28a High

Thu 1:49p Low

Thu 8:22p High

Fri 2:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:35a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 7:32p High

Fri 1:43a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 1:15p Low

Thu 7:48p High

Fri 1:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:36a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 7:33p High

Fri 1:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:33a High

Thu 1:55p Low

Thu 8:22p High

Fri 2:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A slight chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT : E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt after midnight, then becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 6 to 9 ft dominant period 10 seconds, building to 9 to 12 ft dominant period 10 seconds early in the evening, then building to 11 to 13 ft dominant period 10 seconds late in the evening, building to 11 to 15 ft dominant period 11 seconds after midnight, subsiding to 11 to 13 ft dominant period 11 seconds. Rain.

FRI : W winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt, diminishing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT : W winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT : NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT : S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).