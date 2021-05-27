Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Beach in Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature71° - 83°
WindsFrom the Northwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:16pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 9:10a		Low
Thu 3:24p		High
Thu 9:33p		Low
Fri 4:12a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:44a		Low
Thu 2:48p		High
Thu 9:07p		Low
Fri 3:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:58a		Low
Thu 3:00p		High
Thu 9:21p		Low
Fri 3:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:40a		Low
Thu 2:52p		High
Thu 9:03p		Low
Fri 3:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:25a		High
Thu 12:50p		Low
Thu 7:29p		High
Fri 1:13a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 9:03a		Low
Thu 3:16p		High
Thu 9:25p		Low
Fri 4:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:59a		High
Thu 11:57a		Low
Thu 7:03p		High
Fri 12:20a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 9:50a		Low
Thu 3:39p		High
Thu 10:11p		Low
Fri 4:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:47a		Low
Thu 2:46p		High
Thu 9:11p		Low
Fri 3:43a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 9:22a		Low
Thu 3:10p		High
Thu 9:50p		Low
Fri 4:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 8:56a		Low
Thu 2:50p		High
Thu 9:20p		Low
Fri 3:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 9:57a		Low
Thu 3:48p		High
Thu 10:20p		Low
Fri 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

