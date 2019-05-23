Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 23, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 74° Winds From the South

13 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)

11 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:17pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:56a High

Thu 12:11p Low

Thu 5:57p High

Fri 12:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:20a High

Thu 11:45a Low

Thu 5:21p High

Thu 11:55p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:32a High

Thu 11:59a Low

Thu 5:33p High

Fri 12:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 11:41a Low

Thu 5:25p High

Thu 11:51p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:01a High

Thu 3:51p Low

Thu 10:02p High

Fri 4:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:02a High

Thu 11:59a Low

Thu 5:57p High

Fri 12:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:35a High

Thu 2:58p Low

Thu 9:36p High

Fri 3:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:30a High

Thu 12:38p Low

Thu 6:23p High

Fri 12:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:42a High

Thu 11:39a Low

Thu 5:33p High

Thu 11:51p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:03a High

Thu 11:59a Low

Thu 5:45p High

Fri 12:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:43a High

Thu 11:44a Low

Thu 5:29p High

Thu 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:38a High

Thu 12:42p Low

Thu 6:33p High

Fri 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this morning, then 3 to 5 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of tstms and showers.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms and showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT : NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON : NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).