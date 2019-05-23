Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 23, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 74°
|Winds
|From the South
13 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:56a
|High
Thu 12:11p
|Low
Thu 5:57p
|High
Fri 12:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:20a
|High
Thu 11:45a
|Low
Thu 5:21p
|High
Thu 11:55p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:32a
|High
Thu 11:59a
|Low
Thu 5:33p
|High
Fri 12:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 11:41a
|Low
Thu 5:25p
|High
Thu 11:51p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:01a
|High
Thu 3:51p
|Low
Thu 10:02p
|High
Fri 4:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:02a
|High
Thu 11:59a
|Low
Thu 5:57p
|High
Fri 12:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:35a
|High
Thu 2:58p
|Low
Thu 9:36p
|High
Fri 3:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:30a
|High
Thu 12:38p
|Low
Thu 6:23p
|High
Fri 12:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:42a
|High
Thu 11:39a
|Low
Thu 5:33p
|High
Thu 11:51p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:03a
|High
Thu 11:59a
|Low
Thu 5:45p
|High
Fri 12:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:43a
|High
Thu 11:44a
|Low
Thu 5:29p
|High
Thu 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:38a
|High
Thu 12:42p
|Low
Thu 6:33p
|High
Fri 12:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this morning, then 3 to 5 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of tstms and showers.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms and showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).