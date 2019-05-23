Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 23, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 74°
Winds From the South
13 - 22 mph (Gust 26 mph)
11 - 19 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:17pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 5:56a		 High
Thu 12:11p		 Low
Thu 5:57p		 High
Fri 12:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:20a		 High
Thu 11:45a		 Low
Thu 5:21p		 High
Thu 11:55p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:32a		 High
Thu 11:59a		 Low
Thu 5:33p		 High
Fri 12:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:24a		 High
Thu 11:41a		 Low
Thu 5:25p		 High
Thu 11:51p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 10:01a		 High
Thu 3:51p		 Low
Thu 10:02p		 High
Fri 4:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 6:02a		 High
Thu 11:59a		 Low
Thu 5:57p		 High
Fri 12:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 9:35a		 High
Thu 2:58p		 Low
Thu 9:36p		 High
Fri 3:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 6:30a		 High
Thu 12:38p		 Low
Thu 6:23p		 High
Fri 12:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:42a		 High
Thu 11:39a		 Low
Thu 5:33p		 High
Thu 11:51p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 6:03a		 High
Thu 11:59a		 Low
Thu 5:45p		 High
Fri 12:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 5:43a		 High
Thu 11:44a		 Low
Thu 5:29p		 High
Thu 11:58p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 6:38a		 High
Thu 12:42p		 Low
Thu 6:33p		 High
Fri 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early this morning, then 3 to 5 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers early, then a chance of tstms and showers.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Tstms and showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

