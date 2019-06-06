Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 6, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 85°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Cape May Beach Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:02a
|High
Thu 10:59a
|Low
Thu 4:58p
|High
Thu 11:06p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:33a
|Low
Thu 4:22p
|High
Thu 10:40p
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:47a
|Low
Thu 4:34p
|High
Thu 10:54p
|Low
Fri 5:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:29a
|Low
Thu 4:26p
|High
Thu 10:36p
|Low
Fri 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:07a
|High
Thu 2:39p
|Low
Thu 9:03p
|High
Fri 2:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 10:50a
|Low
Thu 4:49p
|High
Thu 10:58p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:41a
|High
Thu 1:46p
|Low
Thu 8:37p
|High
Fri 1:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:33a
|High
Thu 11:38a
|Low
Thu 5:19p
|High
Thu 11:52p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:29a
|Low
Thu 4:21p
|High
Thu 10:43p
|Low
Fri 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|High
Thu 11:08a
|Low
Thu 4:48p
|High
Thu 11:27p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 4:26p
|High
Thu 10:55p
|Low
Fri 5:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:31a
|High
Thu 11:39a
|Low
Thu 5:26p
|High
Thu 11:57p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
MON: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).