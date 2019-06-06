Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 6, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 85° Winds From the Southwest

7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:02a High

Thu 10:59a Low

Thu 4:58p High

Thu 11:06p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:33a Low

Thu 4:22p High

Thu 10:40p Low

Fri 5:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:47a Low

Thu 4:34p High

Thu 10:54p Low

Fri 5:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:29a Low

Thu 4:26p High

Thu 10:36p Low

Fri 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:07a High

Thu 2:39p Low

Thu 9:03p High

Fri 2:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 10:50a Low

Thu 4:49p High

Thu 10:58p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:41a High

Thu 1:46p Low

Thu 8:37p High

Fri 1:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:33a High

Thu 11:38a Low

Thu 5:19p High

Thu 11:52p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:29a Low

Thu 4:21p High

Thu 10:43p Low

Fri 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:00a High

Thu 11:08a Low

Thu 4:48p High

Thu 11:27p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 4:26p High

Thu 10:55p Low

Fri 5:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:31a High

Thu 11:39a Low

Thu 5:26p High

Thu 11:57p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS . Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN : E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT : E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON : SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

