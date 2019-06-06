Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 85°
Winds From the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 5:02a		 High
Thu 10:59a		 Low
Thu 4:58p		 High
Thu 11:06p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:33a		 Low
Thu 4:22p		 High
Thu 10:40p		 Low
Fri 5:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:47a		 Low
Thu 4:34p		 High
Thu 10:54p		 Low
Fri 5:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:29a		 Low
Thu 4:26p		 High
Thu 10:36p		 Low
Fri 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 9:07a		 High
Thu 2:39p		 Low
Thu 9:03p		 High
Fri 2:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 5:03a		 High
Thu 10:50a		 Low
Thu 4:49p		 High
Thu 10:58p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 8:41a		 High
Thu 1:46p		 Low
Thu 8:37p		 High
Fri 1:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 5:33a		 High
Thu 11:38a		 Low
Thu 5:19p		 High
Thu 11:52p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:29a		 Low
Thu 4:21p		 High
Thu 10:43p		 Low
Fri 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 5:00a		 High
Thu 11:08a		 Low
Thu 4:48p		 High
Thu 11:27p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 10:34a		 Low
Thu 4:26p		 High
Thu 10:55p		 Low
Fri 5:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 5:31a		 High
Thu 11:39a		 Low
Thu 5:26p		 High
Thu 11:57p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

