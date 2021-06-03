Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 65° - 76° Winds From the South

12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 67°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:43a High

Thu 3:47p Low

Thu 10:16p High

Fri 3:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:07a High

Thu 3:21p Low

Thu 9:40p High

Fri 3:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:19a High

Thu 3:35p Low

Thu 9:52p High

Fri 3:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:11a High

Thu 3:17p Low

Thu 9:44p High

Fri 3:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:46a Low

Thu 1:48p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 2:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:42a High

Thu 3:50p Low

Thu 10:08p High

Fri 4:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:53a Low

Thu 1:22p High

Thu 6:34p Low

Fri 1:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:03a High

Thu 4:23p Low

Thu 10:26p High

Fri 4:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:20a High

Thu 3:44p Low

Thu 9:47p High

Fri 3:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:36a High

Thu 3:57p Low

Thu 10:01p High

Fri 4:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:31a High

Thu 4:01p Low

Thu 9:53p High

Fri 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:20a High

Thu 4:42p Low

Thu 10:48p High

Fri 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a

dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI...SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S

with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the

afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).