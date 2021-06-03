Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature65° - 76°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 22 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 9:43a		High
Thu 3:47p		Low
Thu 10:16p		High
Fri 3:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:07a		High
Thu 3:21p		Low
Thu 9:40p		High
Fri 3:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:19a		High
Thu 3:35p		Low
Thu 9:52p		High
Fri 3:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:11a		High
Thu 3:17p		Low
Thu 9:44p		High
Fri 3:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:46a		Low
Thu 1:48p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 2:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:42a		High
Thu 3:50p		Low
Thu 10:08p		High
Fri 4:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:53a		Low
Thu 1:22p		High
Thu 6:34p		Low
Fri 1:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 10:03a		High
Thu 4:23p		Low
Thu 10:26p		High
Fri 4:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:20a		High
Thu 3:44p		Low
Thu 9:47p		High
Fri 3:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 9:36a		High
Thu 3:57p		Low
Thu 10:01p		High
Fri 4:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:31a		High
Thu 4:01p		Low
Thu 9:53p		High
Fri 4:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:20a		High
Thu 4:42p		Low
Thu 10:48p		High
Fri 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late. Swell mainly from the S with a
dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI...SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S
with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the
afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

