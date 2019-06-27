Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 27, 2019

Point Pleasant Beach (Jocelyn Velazquez)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 88°
Winds From the Northwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Waves 0 - 1 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 10:09a		 High
Thu 4:15p		 Low
Thu 11:00p		 High
Fri 4:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:33a		 High
Thu 3:49p		 Low
Thu 10:24p		 High
Fri 4:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:45a		 High
Thu 4:03p		 Low
Thu 10:36p		 High
Fri 4:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:37a		 High
Thu 3:45p		 Low
Thu 10:28p		 High
Fri 4:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 7:21a		 Low
Thu 2:14p		 High
Thu 7:55p		 Low
Fri 3:05a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 9:59a		 High
Thu 4:17p		 Low
Thu 10:49p		 High
Fri 4:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 6:28a		 Low
Thu 1:48p		 High
Thu 7:02p		 Low
Fri 2:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 10:34a		 High
Thu 5:08p		 Low
Thu 11:22p		 High
Fri 5:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:35a		 High
Thu 4:07p		 Low
Thu 10:25p		 High
Fri 4:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 9:54a		 High
Thu 4:27p		 Low
Thu 10:41p		 High
Fri 4:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:45a		 High
Thu 4:16p		 Low
Thu 10:27p		 High
Fri 4:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 10:35a		 High
Thu 5:03p		 Low
Thu 11:19p		 High
Fri 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top