Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 27, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 88° Winds From the Northwest

5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

4 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Waves 0 - 1 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:09a High

Thu 4:15p Low

Thu 11:00p High

Fri 4:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:33a High

Thu 3:49p Low

Thu 10:24p High

Fri 4:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:45a High

Thu 4:03p Low

Thu 10:36p High

Fri 4:25a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:37a High

Thu 3:45p Low

Thu 10:28p High

Fri 4:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:21a Low

Thu 2:14p High

Thu 7:55p Low

Fri 3:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:59a High

Thu 4:17p Low

Thu 10:49p High

Fri 4:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 1:48p High

Thu 7:02p Low

Fri 2:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:34a High

Thu 5:08p Low

Thu 11:22p High

Fri 5:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:35a High

Thu 4:07p Low

Thu 10:25p High

Fri 4:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:54a High

Thu 4:27p Low

Thu 10:41p High

Fri 4:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:45a High

Thu 4:16p Low

Thu 10:27p High

Fri 4:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:35a High

Thu 5:03p Low

Thu 11:19p High

Fri 5:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).