Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 27, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
4 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Casino Pier North Beach Cam
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:09a
|High
Thu 4:15p
|Low
Thu 11:00p
|High
Fri 4:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:33a
|High
Thu 3:49p
|Low
Thu 10:24p
|High
Fri 4:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:45a
|High
Thu 4:03p
|Low
Thu 10:36p
|High
Fri 4:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:37a
|High
Thu 3:45p
|Low
Thu 10:28p
|High
Fri 4:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:21a
|Low
Thu 2:14p
|High
Thu 7:55p
|Low
Fri 3:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:59a
|High
Thu 4:17p
|Low
Thu 10:49p
|High
Fri 4:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 1:48p
|High
Thu 7:02p
|Low
Fri 2:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:34a
|High
Thu 5:08p
|Low
Thu 11:22p
|High
Fri 5:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:35a
|High
Thu 4:07p
|Low
Thu 10:25p
|High
Fri 4:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:54a
|High
Thu 4:27p
|Low
Thu 10:41p
|High
Fri 4:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:45a
|High
Thu 4:16p
|Low
Thu 10:27p
|High
Fri 4:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:35a
|High
Thu 5:03p
|Low
Thu 11:19p
|High
Fri 5:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E early in the afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).