Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 13, 2019

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 74°
Winds From the East
12 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves 3 - 7 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 65° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm
UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 5:03a		 Low
Thu 11:32a		 High
Thu 5:43p		 Low
Fri 12:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:56a		 High
Thu 5:17p		 Low
Thu 11:35p		 High
Fri 5:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 11:08a		 High
Thu 5:31p		 Low
Thu 11:47p		 High
Fri 5:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 11:00a		 High
Thu 5:13p		 Low
Thu 11:39p		 High
Fri 5:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 8:43a		 Low
Thu 3:37p		 High
Thu 9:23p		 Low
Fri 4:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 5:01a		 Low
Thu 11:27a		 High
Thu 5:36p		 Low
Fri 12:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 7:50a		 Low
Thu 3:11p		 High
Thu 8:30p		 Low
Fri 3:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 5:43a		 Low
Thu 11:50a		 High
Thu 6:19p		 Low
Fri 12:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 11:03a		 High
Thu 5:30p		 Low
Thu 11:45p		 High
Fri 5:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 5:17a		 Low
Thu 11:21a		 High
Thu 5:54p		 Low
Fri 12:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 5:04a		 Low
Thu 11:08a		 High
Thu 5:41p		 Low
Thu 11:57p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 5:57a		 Low
Thu 12:02p		 High
Thu 6:34p		 Low
Fri 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then rain likely or patchy drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

