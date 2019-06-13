Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 13, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 74°
|Winds
|From the East
12 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 11th Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:03a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 5:43p
|Low
Fri 12:11a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:56a
|High
Thu 5:17p
|Low
Thu 11:35p
|High
Fri 5:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 11:08a
|High
Thu 5:31p
|Low
Thu 11:47p
|High
Fri 5:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 11:00a
|High
Thu 5:13p
|Low
Thu 11:39p
|High
Fri 5:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:43a
|Low
Thu 3:37p
|High
Thu 9:23p
|Low
Fri 4:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:01a
|Low
Thu 11:27a
|High
Thu 5:36p
|Low
Fri 12:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:50a
|Low
Thu 3:11p
|High
Thu 8:30p
|Low
Fri 3:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:43a
|Low
Thu 11:50a
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 12:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 11:03a
|High
Thu 5:30p
|Low
Thu 11:45p
|High
Fri 5:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:17a
|Low
Thu 11:21a
|High
Thu 5:54p
|Low
Fri 12:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:04a
|Low
Thu 11:08a
|High
Thu 5:41p
|Low
Thu 11:57p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:57a
|Low
Thu 12:02p
|High
Thu 6:34p
|Low
Fri 12:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then rain likely or patchy drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.
FRI: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).