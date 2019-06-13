Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 13, 2019

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 74° Winds From the East

12 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)

11 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 65° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:31pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:03a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 5:43p Low

Fri 12:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:56a High

Thu 5:17p Low

Thu 11:35p High

Fri 5:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 11:08a High

Thu 5:31p Low

Thu 11:47p High

Fri 5:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 11:00a High

Thu 5:13p Low

Thu 11:39p High

Fri 5:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:43a Low

Thu 3:37p High

Thu 9:23p Low

Fri 4:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:01a Low

Thu 11:27a High

Thu 5:36p Low

Fri 12:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:50a Low

Thu 3:11p High

Thu 8:30p Low

Fri 3:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:43a Low

Thu 11:50a High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 11:03a High

Thu 5:30p Low

Thu 11:45p High

Fri 5:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:17a Low

Thu 11:21a High

Thu 5:54p Low

Fri 12:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:04a Low

Thu 11:08a High

Thu 5:41p Low

Thu 11:57p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:57a Low

Thu 12:02p High

Thu 6:34p Low

Fri 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then rain likely or patchy drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers until early morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening.

FRI : W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT : W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).