Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 87° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:40a High

Thu 11:56a Low

Thu 5:49p High

Fri 12:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:04a High

Thu 11:30a Low

Thu 5:13p High

Thu 11:40p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:16a High

Thu 11:44a Low

Thu 5:25p High

Thu 11:54p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:08a High

Thu 11:26a Low

Thu 5:17p High

Thu 11:36p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:45a High

Thu 3:36p Low

Thu 9:54p High

Fri 3:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:45a High

Thu 11:44a Low

Thu 5:47p High

Thu 11:55p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:19a High

Thu 2:43p Low

Thu 9:28p High

Fri 2:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:12a High

Thu 12:23p Low

Thu 6:10p High

Fri 12:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:24a High

Thu 11:26a Low

Thu 5:24p High

Thu 11:36p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:45a High

Thu 11:49a Low

Thu 5:39p High

Fri 12:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:27a High

Thu 11:32a Low

Thu 5:19p High

Thu 11:43p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:22a High

Thu 12:28p Low

Thu 6:23p High

Fri 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).