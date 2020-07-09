Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect from late tonight through Friday afternoon

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature76° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:40a		High
Thu 11:56a		Low
Thu 5:49p		High
Fri 12:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:04a		High
Thu 11:30a		Low
Thu 5:13p		High
Thu 11:40p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:16a		High
Thu 11:44a		Low
Thu 5:25p		High
Thu 11:54p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:08a		High
Thu 11:26a		Low
Thu 5:17p		High
Thu 11:36p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:45a		High
Thu 3:36p		Low
Thu 9:54p		High
Fri 3:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:45a		High
Thu 11:44a		Low
Thu 5:47p		High
Thu 11:55p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:19a		High
Thu 2:43p		Low
Thu 9:28p		High
Fri 2:53a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:12a		High
Thu 12:23p		Low
Thu 6:10p		High
Fri 12:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:24a		High
Thu 11:26a		Low
Thu 5:24p		High
Thu 11:36p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:45a		High
Thu 11:49a		Low
Thu 5:39p		High
Fri 12:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:27a		High
Thu 11:32a		Low
Thu 5:19p		High
Thu 11:43p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:22a		High
Thu 12:28p		Low
Thu 6:23p		High
Fri 12:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

