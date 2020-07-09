Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 9, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from late tonight through Friday afternoon
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 87°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:40a
|High
Thu 11:56a
|Low
Thu 5:49p
|High
Fri 12:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|High
Thu 11:30a
|Low
Thu 5:13p
|High
Thu 11:40p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|High
Thu 11:44a
|Low
Thu 5:25p
|High
Thu 11:54p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:08a
|High
Thu 11:26a
|Low
Thu 5:17p
|High
Thu 11:36p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:45a
|High
Thu 3:36p
|Low
Thu 9:54p
|High
Fri 3:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:45a
|High
Thu 11:44a
|Low
Thu 5:47p
|High
Thu 11:55p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:19a
|High
Thu 2:43p
|Low
Thu 9:28p
|High
Fri 2:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:12a
|High
Thu 12:23p
|Low
Thu 6:10p
|High
Fri 12:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|High
Thu 11:26a
|Low
Thu 5:24p
|High
Thu 11:36p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:45a
|High
Thu 11:49a
|Low
Thu 5:39p
|High
Fri 12:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|High
Thu 11:32a
|Low
Thu 5:19p
|High
Thu 11:43p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:22a
|High
Thu 12:28p
|Low
Thu 6:23p
|High
Fri 12:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms after midnight. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).