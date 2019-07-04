Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 4, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 85° Winds From the East

6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 65° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:33pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:49a Low

Thu 3:57p High

Thu 10:00p Low

Fri 4:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:23a Low

Thu 3:21p High

Thu 9:34p Low

Fri 4:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:37a Low

Thu 3:33p High

Thu 9:48p Low

Fri 4:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:19a Low

Thu 3:25p High

Thu 9:30p Low

Fri 4:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:03a High

Thu 1:29p Low

Thu 8:02p High

Fri 1:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:42a Low

Thu 3:47p High

Thu 9:54p Low

Fri 4:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:37a High

Thu 12:36p Low

Thu 7:36p High

Fri 12:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:29a Low

Thu 4:13p High

Thu 10:45p Low

Fri 5:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:24a Low

Thu 3:16p High

Thu 9:40p Low

Fri 4:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:01a Low

Thu 3:44p High

Thu 10:24p Low

Fri 4:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:28a Low

Thu 3:23p High

Thu 9:51p Low

Fri 4:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:32a Low

Thu 4:21p High

Thu 10:52p Low

Fri 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of tstms.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).