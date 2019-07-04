Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 4, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature78° - 85°
WindsFrom the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature65° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:33pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:49a		Low
Thu 3:57p		High
Thu 10:00p		Low
Fri 4:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:23a		Low
Thu 3:21p		High
Thu 9:34p		Low
Fri 4:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:37a		Low
Thu 3:33p		High
Thu 9:48p		Low
Fri 4:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:19a		Low
Thu 3:25p		High
Thu 9:30p		Low
Fri 4:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:03a		High
Thu 1:29p		Low
Thu 8:02p		High
Fri 1:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:42a		Low
Thu 3:47p		High
Thu 9:54p		Low
Fri 4:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:37a		High
Thu 12:36p		Low
Thu 7:36p		High
Fri 12:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:29a		Low
Thu 4:13p		High
Thu 10:45p		Low
Fri 5:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:24a		Low
Thu 3:16p		High
Thu 9:40p		Low
Fri 4:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:01a		Low
Thu 3:44p		High
Thu 10:24p		Low
Fri 4:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:28a		Low
Thu 3:23p		High
Thu 9:51p		Low
Fri 4:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:32a		Low
Thu 4:21p		High
Thu 10:52p		Low
Fri 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of tstms.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

