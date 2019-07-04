Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 4, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 85°
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:33pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 7th Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:49a
|Low
Thu 3:57p
|High
Thu 10:00p
|Low
Fri 4:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:23a
|Low
Thu 3:21p
|High
Thu 9:34p
|Low
Fri 4:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:37a
|Low
Thu 3:33p
|High
Thu 9:48p
|Low
Fri 4:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:19a
|Low
Thu 3:25p
|High
Thu 9:30p
|Low
Fri 4:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:03a
|High
Thu 1:29p
|Low
Thu 8:02p
|High
Fri 1:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:42a
|Low
Thu 3:47p
|High
Thu 9:54p
|Low
Fri 4:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:37a
|High
Thu 12:36p
|Low
Thu 7:36p
|High
Fri 12:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:29a
|Low
Thu 4:13p
|High
Thu 10:45p
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:24a
|Low
Thu 3:16p
|High
Thu 9:40p
|Low
Fri 4:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:01a
|Low
Thu 3:44p
|High
Thu 10:24p
|Low
Fri 4:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:28a
|Low
Thu 3:23p
|High
Thu 9:51p
|Low
Fri 4:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:32a
|Low
Thu 4:21p
|High
Thu 10:52p
|Low
Fri 5:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of tstms.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).