Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 29, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS (South of LBI). Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. until evening
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 83°
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:28a
|High
Thu 12:53p
|Low
Thu 6:56p
|High
Fri 1:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:52a
|High
Thu 12:27p
|Low
Thu 6:20p
|High
Fri 12:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:04a
|High
Thu 12:41p
|Low
Thu 6:32p
|High
Fri 12:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:56a
|High
Thu 12:23p
|Low
Thu 6:24p
|High
Fri 12:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:33a
|High
Thu 4:33p
|Low
Thu 11:01p
|High
Fri 4:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:36a
|High
Thu 12:44p
|Low
Thu 7:01p
|High
Fri 12:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:07a
|High
Thu 3:40p
|Low
Thu 10:35p
|High
Fri 3:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:01a
|High
Thu 1:22p
|Low
Thu 7:22p
|High
Fri 1:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:13a
|High
Thu 12:25p
|Low
Thu 6:35p
|High
Fri 12:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:32a
|High
Thu 12:44p
|Low
Thu 6:51p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:16a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 6:33p
|High
Fri 12:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:12a
|High
Thu 1:26p
|Low
Thu 7:34p
|High
Fri 1:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon, then showers and tstms likely late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms early in the evening, then tstms likely late in the evening. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 7 seconds in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON...NW winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).