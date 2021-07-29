Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS (South of LBI). Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. until evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 83° Winds From the South

12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 63° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:14pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:28a High

Thu 12:53p Low

Thu 6:56p High

Fri 1:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:52a High

Thu 12:27p Low

Thu 6:20p High

Fri 12:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:04a High

Thu 12:41p Low

Thu 6:32p High

Fri 12:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:56a High

Thu 12:23p Low

Thu 6:24p High

Fri 12:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:33a High

Thu 4:33p Low

Thu 11:01p High

Fri 4:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:36a High

Thu 12:44p Low

Thu 7:01p High

Fri 12:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:07a High

Thu 3:40p Low

Thu 10:35p High

Fri 3:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:01a High

Thu 1:22p Low

Thu 7:22p High

Fri 1:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:13a High

Thu 12:25p Low

Thu 6:35p High

Fri 12:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:32a High

Thu 12:44p Low

Thu 6:51p High

Fri 12:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:16a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 6:33p High

Fri 12:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:12a High

Thu 1:26p Low

Thu 7:34p High

Fri 1:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon, then showers and tstms likely late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms early in the evening, then tstms likely late in the evening. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 7 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON...NW winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).