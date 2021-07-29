Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Wildwood Crest boardwalk (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS (South of LBI). Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. until evening

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature74° - 83°
WindsFrom the South
12 - 20 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:50am - 8:14pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:28a		High
Thu 12:53p		Low
Thu 6:56p		High
Fri 1:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:52a		High
Thu 12:27p		Low
Thu 6:20p		High
Fri 12:39a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:04a		High
Thu 12:41p		Low
Thu 6:32p		High
Fri 12:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:56a		High
Thu 12:23p		Low
Thu 6:24p		High
Fri 12:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:33a		High
Thu 4:33p		Low
Thu 11:01p		High
Fri 4:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:36a		High
Thu 12:44p		Low
Thu 7:01p		High
Fri 12:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:07a		High
Thu 3:40p		Low
Thu 10:35p		High
Fri 3:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:01a		High
Thu 1:22p		Low
Thu 7:22p		High
Fri 1:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:13a		High
Thu 12:25p		Low
Thu 6:35p		High
Fri 12:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:32a		High
Thu 12:44p		Low
Thu 6:51p		High
Fri 12:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:16a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 6:33p		High
Fri 12:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:12a		High
Thu 1:26p		Low
Thu 7:34p		High
Fri 1:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late this morning. A chance of tstms early this afternoon, then showers and tstms likely late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers and tstms early in the evening, then tstms likely late in the evening. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 7 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SUN...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON...NW winds around 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds around 5 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

