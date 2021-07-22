Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature78° - 83°
WindsFrom the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:44am - 8:20pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 6:53a		Low
Thu 1:04p		High
Thu 7:19p		Low
Fri 1:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:27a		Low
Thu 12:28p		High
Thu 6:53p		Low
Fri 1:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:41a		Low
Thu 12:40p		High
Thu 7:07p		Low
Fri 1:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:23a		Low
Thu 12:32p		High
Thu 6:49p		Low
Fri 1:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:06a		High
Thu 10:33a		Low
Thu 5:09p		High
Thu 10:59p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 6:42a		Low
Thu 12:55p		High
Thu 7:09p		Low
Fri 1:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 9:40a		Low
Thu 4:43p		High
Thu 10:06p		Low
Fri 5:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 7:29a		Low
Thu 1:18p		High
Thu 7:56p		Low
Fri 2:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:31a		Low
Thu 12:28p		High
Thu 6:59p		Low
Fri 1:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 6:56a		Low
Thu 12:48p		High
Thu 7:33p		Low
Fri 1:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:39a		Low
Thu 12:34p		High
Thu 7:08p		Low
Fri 1:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 7:37a		Low
Thu 1:28p		High
Thu 8:06p		Low
Fri 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

