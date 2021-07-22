Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 22, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 83°
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:53a
|Low
Thu 1:04p
|High
Thu 7:19p
|Low
Fri 1:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:27a
|Low
Thu 12:28p
|High
Thu 6:53p
|Low
Fri 1:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:41a
|Low
Thu 12:40p
|High
Thu 7:07p
|Low
Fri 1:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:23a
|Low
Thu 12:32p
|High
Thu 6:49p
|Low
Fri 1:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:06a
|High
Thu 10:33a
|Low
Thu 5:09p
|High
Thu 10:59p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:42a
|Low
Thu 12:55p
|High
Thu 7:09p
|Low
Fri 1:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:40a
|Low
Thu 4:43p
|High
Thu 10:06p
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:29a
|Low
Thu 1:18p
|High
Thu 7:56p
|Low
Fri 2:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:31a
|Low
Thu 12:28p
|High
Thu 6:59p
|Low
Fri 1:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:56a
|Low
Thu 12:48p
|High
Thu 7:33p
|Low
Fri 1:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:39a
|Low
Thu 12:34p
|High
Thu 7:08p
|Low
Fri 1:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:37a
|Low
Thu 1:28p
|High
Thu 8:06p
|Low
Fri 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.
MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).