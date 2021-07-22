Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 83° Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:20pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:53a Low

Thu 1:04p High

Thu 7:19p Low

Fri 1:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:27a Low

Thu 12:28p High

Thu 6:53p Low

Fri 1:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:41a Low

Thu 12:40p High

Thu 7:07p Low

Fri 1:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:23a Low

Thu 12:32p High

Thu 6:49p Low

Fri 1:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:06a High

Thu 10:33a Low

Thu 5:09p High

Thu 10:59p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:42a Low

Thu 12:55p High

Thu 7:09p Low

Fri 1:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:40a Low

Thu 4:43p High

Thu 10:06p Low

Fri 5:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:29a Low

Thu 1:18p High

Thu 7:56p Low

Fri 2:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:31a Low

Thu 12:28p High

Thu 6:59p Low

Fri 1:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:56a Low

Thu 12:48p High

Thu 7:33p Low

Fri 1:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:39a Low

Thu 12:34p High

Thu 7:08p Low

Fri 1:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:37a Low

Thu 1:28p High

Thu 8:06p Low

Fri 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).