Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 2, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 11:20a
|High
Wed 5:33p
|Low
Thu 12:08a
|High
Thu 5:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:44a
|High
Wed 5:07p
|Low
Wed 11:32p
|High
Thu 5:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:56a
|High
Wed 5:21p
|Low
Wed 11:44p
|High
Thu 5:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:48a
|High
Wed 5:03p
|Low
Wed 11:36p
|High
Thu 5:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:33a
|Low
Wed 3:25p
|High
Wed 9:13p
|Low
Thu 4:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 11:12a
|High
Wed 5:26p
|Low
Thu 12:04a
|High
Thu 5:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:40a
|Low
Wed 2:59p
|High
Wed 8:20p
|Low
Thu 3:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:36a
|Low
Wed 11:36a
|High
Wed 6:11p
|Low
Thu 12:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:47a
|High
Wed 5:18p
|Low
Wed 11:40p
|High
Thu 5:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:04a
|Low
Wed 11:05a
|High
Wed 5:45p
|Low
Thu 12:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:51a
|High
Wed 5:28p
|Low
Wed 11:51p
|High
Thu 5:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:44a
|Low
Wed 11:45a
|High
Wed 6:21p
|Low
Thu 12:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt early in the afternoon, then increasing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).