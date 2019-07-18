Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 18, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:50am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:41a		Low
Thu 3:45p		High
Thu 9:52p		Low
Fri 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:15a		Low
Thu 3:09p		High
Thu 9:26p		Low
Fri 3:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:29a		Low
Thu 3:21p		High
Thu 9:40p		Low
Fri 3:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:11a		Low
Thu 3:13p		High
Thu 9:22p		Low
Fri 3:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:48a		High
Thu 1:21p		Low
Thu 7:50p		High
Fri 1:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:31a		Low
Thu 3:36p		High
Thu 9:43p		Low
Fri 4:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:22a		High
Thu 12:28p		Low
Thu 7:24p		High
Fri 12:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:14a		Low
Thu 3:59p		High
Thu 10:24p		Low
Fri 4:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:18a		Low
Thu 3:13p		High
Thu 9:31p		Low
Fri 4:01a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:44a		Low
Thu 3:28p		High
Thu 10:03p		Low
Fri 4:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:24a		Low
Thu 3:11p		High
Thu 9:39p		Low
Fri 4:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:23a		Low
Thu 4:13p		High
Thu 10:38p		Low
Fri 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

