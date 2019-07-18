Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 18, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:50am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:41a
|Low
Thu 3:45p
|High
Thu 9:52p
|Low
Fri 4:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:15a
|Low
Thu 3:09p
|High
Thu 9:26p
|Low
Fri 3:45a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:29a
|Low
Thu 3:21p
|High
Thu 9:40p
|Low
Fri 3:57a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:11a
|Low
Thu 3:13p
|High
Thu 9:22p
|Low
Fri 3:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:48a
|High
Thu 1:21p
|Low
Thu 7:50p
|High
Fri 1:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:31a
|Low
Thu 3:36p
|High
Thu 9:43p
|Low
Fri 4:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:22a
|High
Thu 12:28p
|Low
Thu 7:24p
|High
Fri 12:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:14a
|Low
Thu 3:59p
|High
Thu 10:24p
|Low
Fri 4:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:18a
|Low
Thu 3:13p
|High
Thu 9:31p
|Low
Fri 4:01a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:44a
|Low
Thu 3:28p
|High
Thu 10:03p
|Low
Fri 4:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:24a
|Low
Thu 3:11p
|High
Thu 9:39p
|Low
Fri 4:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:23a
|Low
Thu 4:13p
|High
Thu 10:38p
|Low
Fri 4:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).