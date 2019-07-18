Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 18, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the East

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:50am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:41a Low

Thu 3:45p High

Thu 9:52p Low

Fri 4:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:15a Low

Thu 3:09p High

Thu 9:26p Low

Fri 3:45a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:29a Low

Thu 3:21p High

Thu 9:40p Low

Fri 3:57a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:11a Low

Thu 3:13p High

Thu 9:22p Low

Fri 3:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:48a High

Thu 1:21p Low

Thu 7:50p High

Fri 1:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:31a Low

Thu 3:36p High

Thu 9:43p Low

Fri 4:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:22a High

Thu 12:28p Low

Thu 7:24p High

Fri 12:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:14a Low

Thu 3:59p High

Thu 10:24p Low

Fri 4:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:18a Low

Thu 3:13p High

Thu 9:31p Low

Fri 4:01a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:44a Low

Thu 3:28p High

Thu 10:03p Low

Fri 4:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:24a Low

Thu 3:11p High

Thu 9:39p Low

Fri 4:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:23a Low

Thu 4:13p High

Thu 10:38p Low

Fri 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).