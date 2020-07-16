Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Seaside Park in the early evening (Jane Williams)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature73° - 77°
WindsFrom the Southeast
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 5:01a		Low
Thu 11:09a		High
Thu 5:23p		Low
Fri 12:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:33a		High
Thu 4:57p		Low
Thu 11:33p		High
Fri 5:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:45a		High
Thu 5:11p		Low
Thu 11:45p		High
Fri 5:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:37a		High
Thu 4:53p		Low
Thu 11:37p		High
Fri 5:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:41a		Low
Thu 3:14p		High
Thu 9:03p		Low
Fri 4:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:59a		High
Thu 5:20p		Low
Fri 12:02a		High
Fri 5:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:48a		Low
Thu 2:48p		High
Thu 8:10p		Low
Fri 3:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:40a		Low
Thu 11:32a		High
Thu 6:12p		Low
Fri 12:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:35a		High
Thu 5:13p		Low
Thu 11:44p		High
Fri 5:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:52a		High
Thu 5:36p		Low
Fri 12:02a		High
Fri 5:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:44a		High
Thu 5:22p		Low
Thu 11:46p		High
Fri 5:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:44a		Low
Thu 11:37a		High
Thu 6:12p		Low
Fri 12:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds after midnight.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt, becoming 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

