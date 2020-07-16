Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 16, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:01a
|Low
Thu 11:09a
|High
Thu 5:23p
|Low
Fri 12:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:33a
|High
Thu 4:57p
|Low
Thu 11:33p
|High
Fri 5:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:45a
|High
Thu 5:11p
|Low
Thu 11:45p
|High
Fri 5:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:37a
|High
Thu 4:53p
|Low
Thu 11:37p
|High
Fri 5:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:41a
|Low
Thu 3:14p
|High
Thu 9:03p
|Low
Fri 4:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:59a
|High
Thu 5:20p
|Low
Fri 12:02a
|High
Fri 5:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:48a
|Low
Thu 2:48p
|High
Thu 8:10p
|Low
Fri 3:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:40a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 6:12p
|Low
Fri 12:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:35a
|High
Thu 5:13p
|Low
Thu 11:44p
|High
Fri 5:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:52a
|High
Thu 5:36p
|Low
Fri 12:02a
|High
Fri 5:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:44a
|High
Thu 5:22p
|Low
Thu 11:46p
|High
Fri 5:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:44a
|Low
Thu 11:37a
|High
Thu 6:12p
|Low
Fri 12:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds after midnight.
FRI: S winds around 10 kt, becoming 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).