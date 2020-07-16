Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 77° Winds From the Southeast

11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:01a Low

Thu 11:09a High

Thu 5:23p Low

Fri 12:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:33a High

Thu 4:57p Low

Thu 11:33p High

Fri 5:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:45a High

Thu 5:11p Low

Thu 11:45p High

Fri 5:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:37a High

Thu 4:53p Low

Thu 11:37p High

Fri 5:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:41a Low

Thu 3:14p High

Thu 9:03p Low

Fri 4:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:59a High

Thu 5:20p Low

Fri 12:02a High

Fri 5:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:48a Low

Thu 2:48p High

Thu 8:10p Low

Fri 3:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:40a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 6:12p Low

Fri 12:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:35a High

Thu 5:13p Low

Thu 11:44p High

Fri 5:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:52a High

Thu 5:36p Low

Fri 12:02a High

Fri 5:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:44a High

Thu 5:22p Low

Thu 11:46p High

Fri 5:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:44a Low

Thu 11:37a High

Thu 6:12p Low

Fri 12:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds after midnight.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt, becoming 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).