Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 91° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 70° - 83°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:21a High

Thu 12:40p Low

Thu 6:35p High

Fri 12:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:45a High

Thu 12:14p Low

Thu 5:59p High

Fri 12:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:57a High

Thu 12:28p Low

Thu 6:11p High

Fri 12:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:49a High

Thu 12:10p Low

Thu 6:03p High

Fri 12:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:26a High

Thu 4:20p Low

Thu 10:40p High

Fri 4:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:28a High

Thu 12:29p Low

Thu 6:34p High

Fri 12:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:00a High

Thu 3:27p Low

Thu 10:14p High

Fri 3:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:02a High

Thu 1:19p Low

Thu 7:07p High

Fri 1:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:59a High

Thu 12:09p Low

Thu 6:08p High

Fri 12:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:27a High

Thu 12:41p Low

Thu 6:36p High

Fri 12:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:07a High

Thu 12:14p Low

Thu 6:17p High

Fri 12:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:00a High

Thu 1:16p Low

Thu 7:13p High

Fri 1:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a

dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).