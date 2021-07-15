Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 15, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 83°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:21a
|High
Thu 12:40p
|Low
Thu 6:35p
|High
Fri 12:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:45a
|High
Thu 12:14p
|Low
Thu 5:59p
|High
Fri 12:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:57a
|High
Thu 12:28p
|Low
Thu 6:11p
|High
Fri 12:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:49a
|High
Thu 12:10p
|Low
Thu 6:03p
|High
Fri 12:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:26a
|High
Thu 4:20p
|Low
Thu 10:40p
|High
Fri 4:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:28a
|High
Thu 12:29p
|Low
Thu 6:34p
|High
Fri 12:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:00a
|High
Thu 3:27p
|Low
Thu 10:14p
|High
Fri 3:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:02a
|High
Thu 1:19p
|Low
Thu 7:07p
|High
Fri 1:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:59a
|High
Thu 12:09p
|Low
Thu 6:08p
|High
Fri 12:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:27a
|High
Thu 12:41p
|Low
Thu 6:36p
|High
Fri 12:51a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:07a
|High
Thu 12:14p
|Low
Thu 6:17p
|High
Fri 12:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:00a
|High
Thu 1:16p
|Low
Thu 7:13p
|High
Fri 1:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a
dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
MON...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).