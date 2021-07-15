Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Entry at the NJ Sand Castle Contest in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature80° - 91°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 83°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:38am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:21a		High
Thu 12:40p		Low
Thu 6:35p		High
Fri 12:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:45a		High
Thu 12:14p		Low
Thu 5:59p		High
Fri 12:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:57a		High
Thu 12:28p		Low
Thu 6:11p		High
Fri 12:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:49a		High
Thu 12:10p		Low
Thu 6:03p		High
Fri 12:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:26a		High
Thu 4:20p		Low
Thu 10:40p		High
Fri 4:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:28a		High
Thu 12:29p		Low
Thu 6:34p		High
Fri 12:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:00a		High
Thu 3:27p		Low
Thu 10:14p		High
Fri 3:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:02a		High
Thu 1:19p		Low
Thu 7:07p		High
Fri 1:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:59a		High
Thu 12:09p		Low
Thu 6:08p		High
Fri 12:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:27a		High
Thu 12:41p		Low
Thu 6:36p		High
Fri 12:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:07a		High
Thu 12:14p		Low
Thu 6:17p		High
Fri 12:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:00a		High
Thu 1:16p		Low
Thu 7:13p		High
Fri 1:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the S with a
dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON...NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

