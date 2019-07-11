Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 11, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 85°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:31pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Beach Haven LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:15a
|High
Thu 4:23p
|Low
Thu 10:59p
|High
Fri 4:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:39a
|High
Thu 3:57p
|Low
Thu 10:23p
|High
Fri 4:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:51a
|High
Thu 4:11p
|Low
Thu 10:35p
|High
Fri 4:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:43a
|High
Thu 3:53p
|Low
Thu 10:27p
|High
Fri 4:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:21a
|Low
Thu 2:20p
|High
Thu 8:03p
|Low
Fri 3:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:10a
|High
Thu 4:20p
|Low
Thu 10:54p
|High
Fri 4:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 1:54p
|High
Thu 7:10p
|Low
Fri 2:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:31a
|High
Thu 5:01p
|Low
Thu 11:18p
|High
Fri 5:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:44a
|High
Thu 4:15p
|Low
Thu 10:31p
|High
Fri 4:32a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:01a
|High
Thu 4:41p
|Low
Thu 10:50p
|High
Fri 4:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:48a
|High
Thu 4:29p
|Low
Thu 10:43p
|High
Fri 4:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:43a
|High
Thu 5:16p
|Low
Thu 11:34p
|High
Fri 5:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).