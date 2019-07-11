Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 11, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 85° Winds From the South

11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:31pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:15a High

Thu 4:23p Low

Thu 10:59p High

Fri 4:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:39a High

Thu 3:57p Low

Thu 10:23p High

Fri 4:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:51a High

Thu 4:11p Low

Thu 10:35p High

Fri 4:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:43a High

Thu 3:53p Low

Thu 10:27p High

Fri 4:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:21a Low

Thu 2:20p High

Thu 8:03p Low

Fri 3:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:10a High

Thu 4:20p Low

Thu 10:54p High

Fri 4:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 1:54p High

Thu 7:10p Low

Fri 2:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:31a High

Thu 5:01p Low

Thu 11:18p High

Fri 5:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:44a High

Thu 4:15p Low

Thu 10:31p High

Fri 4:32a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:01a High

Thu 4:41p Low

Thu 10:50p High

Fri 4:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:48a High

Thu 4:29p Low

Thu 10:43p High

Fri 4:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:43a High

Thu 5:16p Low

Thu 11:34p High

Fri 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).