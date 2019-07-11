Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 11, 2019

Allenhurst (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature75° - 85°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:31pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:15a		High
Thu 4:23p		Low
Thu 10:59p		High
Fri 4:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:39a		High
Thu 3:57p		Low
Thu 10:23p		High
Fri 4:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:51a		High
Thu 4:11p		Low
Thu 10:35p		High
Fri 4:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:43a		High
Thu 3:53p		Low
Thu 10:27p		High
Fri 4:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:21a		Low
Thu 2:20p		High
Thu 8:03p		Low
Fri 3:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:10a		High
Thu 4:20p		Low
Thu 10:54p		High
Fri 4:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:28a		Low
Thu 1:54p		High
Thu 7:10p		Low
Fri 2:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 10:31a		High
Thu 5:01p		Low
Thu 11:18p		High
Fri 5:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:44a		High
Thu 4:15p		Low
Thu 10:31p		High
Fri 4:32a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:01a		High
Thu 4:41p		Low
Thu 10:50p		High
Fri 4:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:48a		High
Thu 4:29p		Low
Thu 10:43p		High
Fri 4:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:43a		High
Thu 5:16p		Low
Thu 11:34p		High
Fri 5:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. Tstms likely in the evening. Showers. A chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

