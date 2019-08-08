Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 8, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:08am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Monmouth Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:49a
|High
Thu 3:01p
|Low
Thu 9:38p
|High
Fri 3:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:13a
|High
Thu 2:35p
|Low
Thu 9:02p
|High
Fri 2:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:25a
|High
Thu 2:49p
|Low
Thu 9:14p
|High
Fri 3:08a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:17a
|High
Thu 2:31p
|Low
Thu 9:06p
|High
Fri 2:50a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:02a
|Low
Thu 12:54p
|High
Thu 6:41p
|Low
Fri 1:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:49a
|High
Thu 2:56p
|Low
Thu 9:34p
|High
Fri 3:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 5:09a
|Low
Thu 12:28p
|High
Thu 5:48p
|Low
Fri 1:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:09a
|High
Thu 3:38p
|Low
Thu 9:57p
|High
Fri 3:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:20a
|High
Thu 2:50p
|Low
Thu 9:10p
|High
Fri 3:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:37a
|High
Thu 3:16p
|Low
Thu 9:29p
|High
Fri 3:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:23a
|High
Thu 2:59p
|Low
Thu 9:19p
|High
Fri 3:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 9:20a
|High
Thu 3:51p
|Low
Thu 10:11p
|High
Fri 4:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).