Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature84° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature65° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:08am - 8:08pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:49a		High
Thu 3:01p		Low
Thu 9:38p		High
Fri 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:13a		High
Thu 2:35p		Low
Thu 9:02p		High
Fri 2:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:25a		High
Thu 2:49p		Low
Thu 9:14p		High
Fri 3:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:17a		High
Thu 2:31p		Low
Thu 9:06p		High
Fri 2:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:02a		Low
Thu 12:54p		High
Thu 6:41p		Low
Fri 1:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:49a		High
Thu 2:56p		Low
Thu 9:34p		High
Fri 3:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 5:09a		Low
Thu 12:28p		High
Thu 5:48p		Low
Fri 1:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 9:09a		High
Thu 3:38p		Low
Thu 9:57p		High
Fri 3:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:20a		High
Thu 2:50p		Low
Thu 9:10p		High
Fri 3:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:37a		High
Thu 3:16p		Low
Thu 9:29p		High
Fri 3:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:23a		High
Thu 2:59p		Low
Thu 9:19p		High
Fri 3:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 9:20a		High
Thu 3:51p		Low
Thu 10:11p		High
Fri 4:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top