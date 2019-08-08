Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 8, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:08am - 8:08pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:49a High

Thu 3:01p Low

Thu 9:38p High

Fri 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:13a High

Thu 2:35p Low

Thu 9:02p High

Fri 2:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:25a High

Thu 2:49p Low

Thu 9:14p High

Fri 3:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:17a High

Thu 2:31p Low

Thu 9:06p High

Fri 2:50a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:02a Low

Thu 12:54p High

Thu 6:41p Low

Fri 1:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:49a High

Thu 2:56p Low

Thu 9:34p High

Fri 3:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 5:09a Low

Thu 12:28p High

Thu 5:48p Low

Fri 1:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:09a High

Thu 3:38p Low

Thu 9:57p High

Fri 3:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:20a High

Thu 2:50p Low

Thu 9:10p High

Fri 3:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:37a High

Thu 3:16p Low

Thu 9:29p High

Fri 3:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 8:23a High

Thu 2:59p Low

Thu 9:19p High

Fri 3:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 9:20a High

Thu 3:51p Low

Thu 10:11p High

Fri 4:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).