Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until late Thursday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 81° Winds From the North

9 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 72°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:07pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:21a Low

Thu 12:15p High

Thu 6:33p Low

Fri 1:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:55a Low

Thu 11:39a High

Thu 6:07p Low

Fri 12:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:09a Low

Thu 11:51a High

Thu 6:21p Low

Fri 12:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:51a Low

Thu 11:43a High

Thu 6:03p Low

Fri 12:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:01a Low

Thu 4:20p High

Thu 10:13p Low

Fri 5:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:11a Low

Thu 12:03p High

Thu 6:22p Low

Fri 1:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:08a Low

Thu 3:54p High

Thu 9:20p Low

Fri 4:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:54a Low

Thu 12:37p High

Thu 7:14p Low

Fri 1:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:00a Low

Thu 11:43a High

Thu 6:18p Low

Fri 12:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:13a Low

Thu 12:00p High

Thu 6:45p Low

Fri 1:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:05a Low

Thu 11:53a High

Thu 6:28p Low

Fri 12:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:00a Low

Thu 12:46p High

Thu 7:21p Low

Fri 1:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).