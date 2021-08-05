Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 5, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until late Thursday night
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 81°
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 72°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:21a
|Low
Thu 12:15p
|High
Thu 6:33p
|Low
Fri 1:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:55a
|Low
Thu 11:39a
|High
Thu 6:07p
|Low
Fri 12:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:09a
|Low
Thu 11:51a
|High
Thu 6:21p
|Low
Fri 12:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:51a
|Low
Thu 11:43a
|High
Thu 6:03p
|Low
Fri 12:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:01a
|Low
Thu 4:20p
|High
Thu 10:13p
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:11a
|Low
Thu 12:03p
|High
Thu 6:22p
|Low
Fri 1:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:08a
|Low
Thu 3:54p
|High
Thu 9:20p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:54a
|Low
Thu 12:37p
|High
Thu 7:14p
|Low
Fri 1:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:00a
|Low
Thu 11:43a
|High
Thu 6:18p
|Low
Fri 12:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:13a
|Low
Thu 12:00p
|High
Thu 6:45p
|Low
Fri 1:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:05a
|Low
Thu 11:53a
|High
Thu 6:28p
|Low
Fri 12:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:00a
|Low
Thu 12:46p
|High
Thu 7:21p
|Low
Fri 1:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).