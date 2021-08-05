Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 5, 2021

Sunrise over Convention Hall in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until late Thursday night

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature75° - 81°
WindsFrom the North
9 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 72°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:57am - 8:07pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:21a		Low
Thu 12:15p		High
Thu 6:33p		Low
Fri 1:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:55a		Low
Thu 11:39a		High
Thu 6:07p		Low
Fri 12:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:09a		Low
Thu 11:51a		High
Thu 6:21p		Low
Fri 12:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:51a		Low
Thu 11:43a		High
Thu 6:03p		Low
Fri 12:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:01a		Low
Thu 4:20p		High
Thu 10:13p		Low
Fri 5:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:11a		Low
Thu 12:03p		High
Thu 6:22p		Low
Fri 1:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:08a		Low
Thu 3:54p		High
Thu 9:20p		Low
Fri 4:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:54a		Low
Thu 12:37p		High
Thu 7:14p		Low
Fri 1:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:00a		Low
Thu 11:43a		High
Thu 6:18p		Low
Fri 12:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:13a		Low
Thu 12:00p		High
Thu 6:45p		Low
Fri 1:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:05a		Low
Thu 11:53a		High
Thu 6:28p		Low
Fri 12:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:00a		Low
Thu 12:46p		High
Thu 7:21p		Low
Fri 1:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top