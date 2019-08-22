Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 22, 2019

Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature84° - 91°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:21am - 7:49pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:33a		High
Thu 1:01p		Low
Thu 7:26p		High
Fri 1:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:57a		High
Thu 12:35p		Low
Thu 6:50p		High
Fri 1:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:09a		High
Thu 12:49p		Low
Thu 7:02p		High
Fri 1:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:01a		High
Thu 12:31p		Low
Thu 6:54p		High
Fri 12:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:38a		High
Thu 4:41p		Low
Thu 11:31p		High
Fri 5:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:42a		High
Thu 12:55p		Low
Thu 7:31p		High
Fri 1:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:12a		High
Thu 3:48p		Low
Thu 11:05p		High
Fri 4:15a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:21a		High
Thu 1:55p		Low
Thu 8:13p		High
Fri 2:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:18a		High
Thu 12:38p		Low
Thu 7:03p		High
Fri 12:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:43a		High
Thu 1:09p		Low
Thu 7:26p		High
Fri 1:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:32a		High
Thu 12:47p		Low
Thu 7:11p		High
Fri 1:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:27a		High
Thu 1:51p		Low
Thu 8:05p		High
Fri 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

