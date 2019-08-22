Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 22, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|84° - 91°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:21am - 7:49pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:33a
|High
Thu 1:01p
|Low
Thu 7:26p
|High
Fri 1:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:57a
|High
Thu 12:35p
|Low
Thu 6:50p
|High
Fri 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:09a
|High
Thu 12:49p
|Low
Thu 7:02p
|High
Fri 1:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:01a
|High
Thu 12:31p
|Low
Thu 6:54p
|High
Fri 12:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:38a
|High
Thu 4:41p
|Low
Thu 11:31p
|High
Fri 5:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:42a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 7:31p
|High
Fri 1:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:12a
|High
Thu 3:48p
|Low
Thu 11:05p
|High
Fri 4:15a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:21a
|High
Thu 1:55p
|Low
Thu 8:13p
|High
Fri 2:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:18a
|High
Thu 12:38p
|Low
Thu 7:03p
|High
Fri 12:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:43a
|High
Thu 1:09p
|Low
Thu 7:26p
|High
Fri 1:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:32a
|High
Thu 12:47p
|Low
Thu 7:11p
|High
Fri 1:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:27a
|High
Thu 1:51p
|Low
Thu 8:05p
|High
Fri 2:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
