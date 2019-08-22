Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 22, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 84° - 91° Winds From the West

8 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:21am - 7:49pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:33a High

Thu 1:01p Low

Thu 7:26p High

Fri 1:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:57a High

Thu 12:35p Low

Thu 6:50p High

Fri 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:09a High

Thu 12:49p Low

Thu 7:02p High

Fri 1:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:01a High

Thu 12:31p Low

Thu 6:54p High

Fri 12:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:38a High

Thu 4:41p Low

Thu 11:31p High

Fri 5:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:42a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 7:31p High

Fri 1:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:12a High

Thu 3:48p Low

Thu 11:05p High

Fri 4:15a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:21a High

Thu 1:55p Low

Thu 8:13p High

Fri 2:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:18a High

Thu 12:38p Low

Thu 7:03p High

Fri 12:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:43a High

Thu 1:09p Low

Thu 7:26p High

Fri 1:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:32a High

Thu 12:47p Low

Thu 7:11p High

Fri 1:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:27a High

Thu 1:51p Low

Thu 8:05p High

Fri 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming NW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Gusts up to 20 kt late in the morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until late afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).