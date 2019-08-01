Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Asbury Park North Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature79° - 86°
WindsFrom the North
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:15pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 8:39a		Low
Thu 2:50p		High
Thu 8:53p		Low
Fri 3:37a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:13a		Low
Thu 2:14p		High
Thu 8:27p		Low
Fri 3:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:27a		Low
Thu 2:26p		High
Thu 8:41p		Low
Fri 3:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:09a		Low
Thu 2:18p		High
Thu 8:23p		Low
Fri 3:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:53a		High
Thu 12:19p		Low
Thu 6:55p		High
Fri 12:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:32a		Low
Thu 2:43p		High
Thu 8:48p		Low
Fri 3:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:27a		High
Thu 11:26a		Low
Thu 6:29p		High
Thu 11:40p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:17a		Low
Thu 3:06p		High
Thu 9:37p		Low
Fri 4:03a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:15a		Low
Thu 2:10p		High
Thu 8:34p		Low
Fri 3:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 8:49a		Low
Thu 2:37p		High
Thu 9:16p		Low
Fri 3:32a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:19a		Low
Thu 2:19p		High
Thu 8:45p		Low
Fri 3:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 9:22a		Low
Thu 3:13p		High
Thu 9:44p		Low
Fri 4:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

