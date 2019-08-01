Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 1, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:02am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Brigantine Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 8:39a
|Low
Thu 2:50p
|High
Thu 8:53p
|Low
Fri 3:37a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:13a
|Low
Thu 2:14p
|High
Thu 8:27p
|Low
Fri 3:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:27a
|Low
Thu 2:26p
|High
Thu 8:41p
|Low
Fri 3:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:09a
|Low
Thu 2:18p
|High
Thu 8:23p
|Low
Fri 3:05a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:53a
|High
Thu 12:19p
|Low
Thu 6:55p
|High
Fri 12:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:32a
|Low
Thu 2:43p
|High
Thu 8:48p
|Low
Fri 3:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 6:27a
|High
Thu 11:26a
|Low
Thu 6:29p
|High
Thu 11:40p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 9:17a
|Low
Thu 3:06p
|High
Thu 9:37p
|Low
Fri 4:03a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:15a
|Low
Thu 2:10p
|High
Thu 8:34p
|Low
Fri 3:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 8:49a
|Low
Thu 2:37p
|High
Thu 9:16p
|Low
Fri 3:32a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:19a
|Low
Thu 2:19p
|High
Thu 8:45p
|Low
Fri 3:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 9:22a
|Low
Thu 3:13p
|High
Thu 9:44p
|Low
Fri 4:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).