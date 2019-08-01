Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 1, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 86° Winds From the North

5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 8:39a Low

Thu 2:50p High

Thu 8:53p Low

Fri 3:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:13a Low

Thu 2:14p High

Thu 8:27p Low

Fri 3:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:27a Low

Thu 2:26p High

Thu 8:41p Low

Fri 3:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:09a Low

Thu 2:18p High

Thu 8:23p Low

Fri 3:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:53a High

Thu 12:19p Low

Thu 6:55p High

Fri 12:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:32a Low

Thu 2:43p High

Thu 8:48p Low

Fri 3:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:27a High

Thu 11:26a Low

Thu 6:29p High

Thu 11:40p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:17a Low

Thu 3:06p High

Thu 9:37p Low

Fri 4:03a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:15a Low

Thu 2:10p High

Thu 8:34p Low

Fri 3:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 8:49a Low

Thu 2:37p High

Thu 9:16p Low

Fri 3:32a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:19a Low

Thu 2:19p High

Thu 8:45p Low

Fri 3:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 9:22a Low

Thu 3:13p High

Thu 9:44p Low

Fri 4:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).