Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 29, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
11 - 20 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:57am - 6:49pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Cape May Cove Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:48a
|Low
Sun 3:10p
|High
Sun 9:06p
|Low
Mon 3:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 2:34p
|High
Sun 8:40p
|Low
Mon 2:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:36a
|Low
Sun 2:46p
|High
Sun 8:54p
|Low
Mon 3:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:18a
|Low
Sun 2:38p
|High
Sun 8:36p
|Low
Mon 3:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:51a
|High
Sun 12:28p
|Low
Sun 7:15p
|High
Mon 12:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:40a
|Low
Sun 3:06p
|High
Sun 9:00p
|Low
Mon 3:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:25a
|High
Sun 11:35a
|Low
Sun 6:49p
|High
Sun 11:53p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:24a
|Low
Sun 3:30p
|High
Sun 9:45p
|Low
Mon 3:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:25a
|Low
Sun 2:36p
|High
Sun 8:45p
|Low
Mon 3:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:58a
|Low
Sun 3:01p
|High
Sun 9:21p
|Low
Mon 3:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:32a
|Low
Sun 2:44p
|High
Sun 8:56p
|Low
Mon 3:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:32a
|Low
Sun 3:38p
|High
Sun 9:55p
|Low
Mon 4:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 17 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).