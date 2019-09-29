Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 29, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 77° Winds From the Northeast

11 - 20 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:57am - 6:49pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 3:10p High

Sun 9:06p Low

Mon 3:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:34p High

Sun 8:40p Low

Mon 2:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:36a Low

Sun 2:46p High

Sun 8:54p Low

Mon 3:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:18a Low

Sun 2:38p High

Sun 8:36p Low

Mon 3:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:51a High

Sun 12:28p Low

Sun 7:15p High

Mon 12:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:40a Low

Sun 3:06p High

Sun 9:00p Low

Mon 3:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:25a High

Sun 11:35a Low

Sun 6:49p High

Sun 11:53p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:24a Low

Sun 3:30p High

Sun 9:45p Low

Mon 3:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:25a Low

Sun 2:36p High

Sun 8:45p Low

Mon 3:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:58a Low

Sun 3:01p High

Sun 9:21p Low

Mon 3:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:32a Low

Sun 2:44p High

Sun 8:56p Low

Mon 3:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:32a Low

Sun 3:38p High

Sun 9:55p Low

Mon 4:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 17 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).