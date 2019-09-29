Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 29, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature73° - 77°
WindsFrom the Northeast
11 - 20 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:57am - 6:49pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:48a		Low
Sun 3:10p		High
Sun 9:06p		Low
Mon 3:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:22a		Low
Sun 2:34p		High
Sun 8:40p		Low
Mon 2:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:36a		Low
Sun 2:46p		High
Sun 8:54p		Low
Mon 3:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:18a		Low
Sun 2:38p		High
Sun 8:36p		Low
Mon 3:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:51a		High
Sun 12:28p		Low
Sun 7:15p		High
Mon 12:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:40a		Low
Sun 3:06p		High
Sun 9:00p		Low
Mon 3:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:25a		High
Sun 11:35a		Low
Sun 6:49p		High
Sun 11:53p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:24a		Low
Sun 3:30p		High
Sun 9:45p		Low
Mon 3:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:25a		Low
Sun 2:36p		High
Sun 8:45p		Low
Mon 3:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:58a		Low
Sun 3:01p		High
Sun 9:21p		Low
Mon 3:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:32a		Low
Sun 2:44p		High
Sun 8:56p		Low
Mon 3:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 9:32a		Low
Sun 3:38p		High
Sun 9:55p		Low
Mon 4:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 15 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 17 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

