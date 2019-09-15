Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 15, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 81°
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 7:12pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Monmouth Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:18a
|Low
Sun 3:36p
|High
Sun 9:32p
|Low
Mon 3:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:52a
|Low
Sun 3:00p
|High
Sun 9:06p
|Low
Mon 3:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:06a
|Low
Sun 3:12p
|High
Sun 9:20p
|Low
Mon 3:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:48a
|Low
Sun 3:04p
|High
Sun 9:02p
|Low
Mon 3:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:21a
|High
Sun 12:58p
|Low
Sun 7:41p
|High
Mon 1:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:09a
|Low
Sun 3:27p
|High
Sun 9:23p
|Low
Mon 3:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:55a
|High
Sun 12:05p
|Low
Sun 7:15p
|High
Mon 12:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:57a
|Low
Sun 3:55p
|High
Sun 10:07p
|Low
Mon 4:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:56a
|Low
Sun 3:02p
|High
Sun 9:10p
|Low
Mon 3:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 3:23p
|High
Sun 9:43p
|Low
Mon 3:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:00a
|Low
Sun 3:04p
|High
Sun 9:15p
|Low
Mon 3:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:00a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:18p
|Low
Mon 4:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have
a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming NE early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).