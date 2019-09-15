Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 15, 2019

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature76° - 81°
WindsFrom the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:44am - 7:12pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:18a		Low
Sun 3:36p		High
Sun 9:32p		Low
Mon 3:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:52a		Low
Sun 3:00p		High
Sun 9:06p		Low
Mon 3:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:06a		Low
Sun 3:12p		High
Sun 9:20p		Low
Mon 3:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:48a		Low
Sun 3:04p		High
Sun 9:02p		Low
Mon 3:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:21a		High
Sun 12:58p		Low
Sun 7:41p		High
Mon 1:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:09a		Low
Sun 3:27p		High
Sun 9:23p		Low
Mon 3:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:55a		High
Sun 12:05p		Low
Sun 7:15p		High
Mon 12:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:57a		Low
Sun 3:55p		High
Sun 10:07p		Low
Mon 4:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:56a		Low
Sun 3:02p		High
Sun 9:10p		Low
Mon 3:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 3:23p		High
Sun 9:43p		Low
Mon 3:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:00a		Low
Sun 3:04p		High
Sun 9:15p		Low
Mon 3:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:00a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:18p		Low
Mon 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have
a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming NE early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

