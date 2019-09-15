Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 15, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 81° Winds From the West

5 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 7:12pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:18a Low

Sun 3:36p High

Sun 9:32p Low

Mon 3:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:52a Low

Sun 3:00p High

Sun 9:06p Low

Mon 3:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:06a Low

Sun 3:12p High

Sun 9:20p Low

Mon 3:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 3:04p High

Sun 9:02p Low

Mon 3:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:21a High

Sun 12:58p Low

Sun 7:41p High

Mon 1:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:09a Low

Sun 3:27p High

Sun 9:23p Low

Mon 3:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:55a High

Sun 12:05p Low

Sun 7:15p High

Mon 12:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:57a Low

Sun 3:55p High

Sun 10:07p Low

Mon 4:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:56a Low

Sun 3:02p High

Sun 9:10p Low

Mon 3:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 3:23p High

Sun 9:43p Low

Mon 3:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:00a Low

Sun 3:04p High

Sun 9:15p Low

Mon 3:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:00a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:18p Low

Mon 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have

a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late this morning, then becoming NE early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late in the evening, then becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).