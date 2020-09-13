Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 13, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Rip current risk is high today.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 11:01a
|High
Sun 5:02p
|Low
Sun 11:57p
|High
Mon 5:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:25a
|High
Sun 4:36p
|Low
Sun 11:21p
|High
Mon 5:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:37a
|High
Sun 4:50p
|Low
Sun 11:33p
|High
Mon 5:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:29a
|High
Sun 4:32p
|Low
Sun 11:25p
|High
Mon 5:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:29a
|Low
Sun 3:06p
|High
Sun 8:42p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:46a
|High
Sun 4:59p
|Low
Sun 11:49p
|High
Mon 5:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:36a
|Low
Sun 2:40p
|High
Sun 7:49p
|Low
Mon 3:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:31a
|Low
Sun 11:16a
|High
Sun 5:54p
|Low
Mon 12:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:18a
|High
Sun 4:52p
|Low
Sun 11:26p
|High
Mon 5:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:38a
|High
Sun 5:25p
|Low
Sun 11:49p
|High
Mon 5:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:31a
|High
Sun 5:05p
|Low
Sun 11:32p
|High
Mon 5:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:30a
|Low
Sun 11:22a
|High
Sun 5:56p
|Low
Mon 12:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).