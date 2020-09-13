Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Rip current risk is high today.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 76° Winds From the Southeast

8 - 13 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 11:01a High

Sun 5:02p Low

Sun 11:57p High

Mon 5:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:25a High

Sun 4:36p Low

Sun 11:21p High

Mon 5:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:37a High

Sun 4:50p Low

Sun 11:33p High

Mon 5:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:29a High

Sun 4:32p Low

Sun 11:25p High

Mon 5:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:29a Low

Sun 3:06p High

Sun 8:42p Low

Mon 4:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:46a High

Sun 4:59p Low

Sun 11:49p High

Mon 5:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:36a Low

Sun 2:40p High

Sun 7:49p Low

Mon 3:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:31a Low

Sun 11:16a High

Sun 5:54p Low

Mon 12:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:18a High

Sun 4:52p Low

Sun 11:26p High

Mon 5:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:38a High

Sun 5:25p Low

Sun 11:49p High

Mon 5:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:31a High

Sun 5:05p Low

Sun 11:32p High

Mon 5:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:30a Low

Sun 11:22a High

Sun 5:56p Low

Mon 12:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).