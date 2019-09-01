Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 1, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 77° Winds From the Southeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:31am - 7:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:01a Low

Sun 4:18p High

Sun 10:18p Low

Mon 4:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:35a Low

Sun 3:42p High

Sun 9:52p Low

Mon 4:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:49a Low

Sun 3:54p High

Sun 10:06p Low

Mon 4:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:31a Low

Sun 3:46p High

Sun 9:48p Low

Mon 4:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:05a High

Sun 1:41p Low

Sun 8:23p High

Mon 1:58a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:52a Low

Sun 4:13p High

Sun 10:11p Low

Mon 4:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:39a High

Sun 12:48p Low

Sun 7:57p High

Mon 1:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:37a Low

Sun 4:39p High

Sun 10:57p Low

Mon 5:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:37a Low

Sun 3:44p High

Sun 9:56p Low

Mon 4:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:12a Low

Sun 4:10p High

Sun 10:34p Low

Mon 4:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:43a Low

Sun 3:50p High

Sun 10:07p Low

Mon 4:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:44a Low

Sun 4:47p High

Sun 11:07p Low

Mon 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late morning and afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 14 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).