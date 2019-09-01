Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 1, 2019

Asbury Park (Patrick Calahan)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature73° - 77°
WindsFrom the Southeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:31am - 7:34pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 10:01a		Low
Sun 4:18p		High
Sun 10:18p		Low
Mon 4:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:35a		Low
Sun 3:42p		High
Sun 9:52p		Low
Mon 4:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:49a		Low
Sun 3:54p		High
Sun 10:06p		Low
Mon 4:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:31a		Low
Sun 3:46p		High
Sun 9:48p		Low
Mon 4:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:05a		High
Sun 1:41p		Low
Sun 8:23p		High
Mon 1:58a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:52a		Low
Sun 4:13p		High
Sun 10:11p		Low
Mon 4:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:39a		High
Sun 12:48p		Low
Sun 7:57p		High
Mon 1:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 10:37a		Low
Sun 4:39p		High
Sun 10:57p		Low
Mon 5:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:37a		Low
Sun 3:44p		High
Sun 9:56p		Low
Mon 4:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 10:12a		Low
Sun 4:10p		High
Sun 10:34p		Low
Mon 4:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:43a		Low
Sun 3:50p		High
Sun 10:07p		Low
Mon 4:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:44a		Low
Sun 4:47p		High
Sun 11:07p		Low
Mon 5:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late morning and afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 14 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

