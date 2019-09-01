Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 1, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:31am - 7:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Sea Bright Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:01a
|Low
Sun 4:18p
|High
Sun 10:18p
|Low
Mon 4:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:35a
|Low
Sun 3:42p
|High
Sun 9:52p
|Low
Mon 4:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:49a
|Low
Sun 3:54p
|High
Sun 10:06p
|Low
Mon 4:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:31a
|Low
Sun 3:46p
|High
Sun 9:48p
|Low
Mon 4:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:05a
|High
Sun 1:41p
|Low
Sun 8:23p
|High
Mon 1:58a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:52a
|Low
Sun 4:13p
|High
Sun 10:11p
|Low
Mon 4:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:39a
|High
Sun 12:48p
|Low
Sun 7:57p
|High
Mon 1:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:37a
|Low
Sun 4:39p
|High
Sun 10:57p
|Low
Mon 5:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:37a
|Low
Sun 3:44p
|High
Sun 9:56p
|Low
Mon 4:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:12a
|Low
Sun 4:10p
|High
Sun 10:34p
|Low
Mon 4:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:43a
|Low
Sun 3:50p
|High
Sun 10:07p
|Low
Mon 4:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:44a
|Low
Sun 4:47p
|High
Sun 11:07p
|Low
Mon 5:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the late morning and afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 ft, building to 9 to 14 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).