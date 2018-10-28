Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, October 28, 2018
The Nor'easter has passed but the effects will linger a bit longer at the shore with rough surf, strong winds out of the west and 5-8 foot waves.
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|56° - 59°
|Winds
|From the West
12 - 22 mph (Gust 32 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 61°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:26am - 6:06pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:49a
|Low
Sun 5:35p
|High
Sun 11:34p
|Low
Mon 5:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:23a
|Low
Sun 4:59p
|High
Sun 11:08p
|Low
Mon 4:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:37a
|Low
Sun 5:11p
|High
Sun 11:22p
|Low
Mon 5:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:19a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 11:04p
|Low
Mon 4:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:49a
|High
Sun 2:29p
|Low
Sun 9:40p
|High
Mon 3:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:44a
|Low
Sun 5:38p
|High
Sun 11:26p
|Low
Mon 5:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:23a
|High
Sun 1:36p
|Low
Sun 9:14p
|High
Mon 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|High
Sun 11:42a
|Low
Sun 6:09p
|High
Mon 12:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:28a
|Low
Sun 5:06p
|High
Sun 11:00p
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 11:12a
|Low
Sun 5:34p
|High
Sun 11:38p
|Low
Mon 5:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:40a
|Low
Sun 5:08p
|High
Sun 11:08p
|Low
Mon 5:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|High
Sun 11:44a
|Low
Sun 6:04p
|High
Mon 12:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers late in the evening. Showers after midnight.
MON: W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers early in the morning.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. Showers likely.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).