Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, November 17, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|44° - 50°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
23 - 33 mph (Gust 43 mph)
20 - 29 knots (Gust 37 knots)
|Waves
|5 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|47° - 53°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 4:46pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:38a
|Low
Sun 5:26p
|High
Sun 11:34p
|Low
Mon 5:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:12a
|Low
Sun 4:50p
|High
Sun 11:08p
|Low
Mon 4:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:26a
|Low
Sun 5:02p
|High
Sun 11:22p
|Low
Mon 4:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:08a
|Low
Sun 4:54p
|High
Sun 11:04p
|Low
Mon 4:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:31a
|High
Sun 2:18p
|Low
Sun 9:31p
|High
Mon 3:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:33a
|Low
Sun 5:35p
|High
Sun 11:23p
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:05a
|High
Sun 1:25p
|Low
Sun 9:05p
|High
Mon 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 11:31a
|Low
Sun 6:08p
|High
Mon 12:13a
|Low
Mon 5:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:15a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 10:58p
|Low
Mon 4:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 11:00a
|Low
Sun 5:32p
|High
Sun 11:32p
|Low
Mon 5:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:29a
|Low
Sun 5:07p
|High
Sun 11:03p
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|High
Sun 11:34a
|Low
Sun 5:59p
|High
Mon 12:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late.
TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, building to 9 to 13 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain.
MON: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late.
MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
