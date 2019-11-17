Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, November 17, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature44° - 50°
WindsFrom the Northeast
23 - 33 mph (Gust 43 mph)
20 - 29 knots (Gust 37 knots)
Waves5 - 11 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature47° - 53°
(Normal 52° - 53°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 4:46pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:38a		Low
Sun 5:26p		High
Sun 11:34p		Low
Mon 5:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:12a		Low
Sun 4:50p		High
Sun 11:08p		Low
Mon 4:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:26a		Low
Sun 5:02p		High
Sun 11:22p		Low
Mon 4:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:08a		Low
Sun 4:54p		High
Sun 11:04p		Low
Mon 4:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:31a		High
Sun 2:18p		Low
Sun 9:31p		High
Mon 3:14a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:33a		Low
Sun 5:35p		High
Sun 11:23p		Low
Mon 5:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:05a		High
Sun 1:25p		Low
Sun 9:05p		High
Mon 2:21a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 11:31a		Low
Sun 6:08p		High
Mon 12:13a		Low
Mon 5:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:15a		Low
Sun 5:03p		High
Sun 10:58p		Low
Mon 4:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 11:00a		Low
Sun 5:32p		High
Sun 11:32p		Low
Mon 5:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:29a		Low
Sun 5:07p		High
Sun 11:03p		Low
Mon 5:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:02a		High
Sun 11:34a		Low
Sun 5:59p		High
Mon 12:08a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, building to 9 to 13 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain.

MON: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

