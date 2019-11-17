Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, November 17, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 44° - 50° Winds From the Northeast

23 - 33 mph (Gust 43 mph)

20 - 29 knots (Gust 37 knots) Waves 5 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 47° - 53°

(Normal 52° - 53°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 4:46pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:38a Low

Sun 5:26p High

Sun 11:34p Low

Mon 5:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:12a Low

Sun 4:50p High

Sun 11:08p Low

Mon 4:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:26a Low

Sun 5:02p High

Sun 11:22p Low

Mon 4:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:08a Low

Sun 4:54p High

Sun 11:04p Low

Mon 4:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:31a High

Sun 2:18p Low

Sun 9:31p High

Mon 3:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:33a Low

Sun 5:35p High

Sun 11:23p Low

Mon 5:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:05a High

Sun 1:25p Low

Sun 9:05p High

Mon 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 11:31a Low

Sun 6:08p High

Mon 12:13a Low

Mon 5:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:15a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 10:58p Low

Mon 4:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 11:00a Low

Sun 5:32p High

Sun 11:32p Low

Mon 5:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:29a Low

Sun 5:07p High

Sun 11:03p Low

Mon 5:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:02a High

Sun 11:34a Low

Sun 5:59p High

Mon 12:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt, becoming N 20 to 25 kt late. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, building to 9 to 13 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain.

MON: N winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds. Rain likely early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).