Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Beach in Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature63° - 70°
WindsFrom the North
12 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature57° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 9:58a		High
Sun 3:57p		Low
Sun 10:26p		High
Mon 4:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:22a		High
Sun 3:31p		Low
Sun 9:50p		High
Mon 3:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:34a		High
Sun 3:45p		Low
Sun 10:02p		High
Mon 3:58a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:26a		High
Sun 3:27p		Low
Sun 9:54p		High
Mon 3:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:47a		Low
Sun 2:03p		High
Sun 7:37p		Low
Mon 2:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:52a		High
Sun 3:55p		Low
Sun 10:17p		High
Mon 4:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:54a		Low
Sun 1:37p		High
Sun 6:44p		Low
Mon 2:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 10:18a		High
Sun 4:39p		Low
Sun 10:41p		High
Mon 4:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:22a		High
Sun 3:43p		Low
Sun 9:47p		High
Mon 3:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 9:44a		High
Sun 4:08p		Low
Sun 10:09p		High
Mon 4:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:28a		High
Sun 3:51p		Low
Sun 9:55p		High
Mon 4:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:18a		High
Sun 4:42p		Low
Sun 10:46p		High
Mon 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

