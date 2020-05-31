Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 63° - 70° Winds From the North

12 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:58a High

Sun 3:57p Low

Sun 10:26p High

Mon 4:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:22a High

Sun 3:31p Low

Sun 9:50p High

Mon 3:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 3:45p Low

Sun 10:02p High

Mon 3:58a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:26a High

Sun 3:27p Low

Sun 9:54p High

Mon 3:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:47a Low

Sun 2:03p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 2:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:52a High

Sun 3:55p Low

Sun 10:17p High

Mon 4:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:54a Low

Sun 1:37p High

Sun 6:44p Low

Mon 2:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:18a High

Sun 4:39p Low

Sun 10:41p High

Mon 4:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:22a High

Sun 3:43p Low

Sun 9:47p High

Mon 3:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:44a High

Sun 4:08p Low

Sun 10:09p High

Mon 4:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:28a High

Sun 3:51p Low

Sun 9:55p High

Mon 4:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:18a High

Sun 4:42p Low

Sun 10:46p High

Mon 5:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).