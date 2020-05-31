Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|63° - 70°
|Winds
|From the North
12 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:58a
|High
Sun 3:57p
|Low
Sun 10:26p
|High
Mon 4:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:22a
|High
Sun 3:31p
|Low
Sun 9:50p
|High
Mon 3:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:34a
|High
Sun 3:45p
|Low
Sun 10:02p
|High
Mon 3:58a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:26a
|High
Sun 3:27p
|Low
Sun 9:54p
|High
Mon 3:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:47a
|Low
Sun 2:03p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 2:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:52a
|High
Sun 3:55p
|Low
Sun 10:17p
|High
Mon 4:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:54a
|Low
Sun 1:37p
|High
Sun 6:44p
|Low
Mon 2:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:18a
|High
Sun 4:39p
|Low
Sun 10:41p
|High
Mon 4:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:22a
|High
Sun 3:43p
|Low
Sun 9:47p
|High
Mon 3:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:44a
|High
Sun 4:08p
|Low
Sun 10:09p
|High
Mon 4:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:28a
|High
Sun 3:51p
|Low
Sun 9:55p
|High
Mon 4:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:18a
|High
Sun 4:42p
|Low
Sun 10:46p
|High
Mon 5:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).