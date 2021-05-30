Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 53° - 60° Winds From the Northeast

17 - 30 mph (Gust 37 mph)

15 - 26 knots (Gust 32 knots) Waves 3 - 8 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 56° - 68°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:18pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:55a High

Sun 12:05p Low

Sun 6:02p High

Mon 12:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:19a High

Sun 11:39a Low

Sun 5:26p High

Sun 11:56p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:31a High

Sun 11:53a Low

Sun 5:38p High

Mon 12:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 11:35a Low

Sun 5:30p High

Sun 11:52p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:00a High

Sun 3:45p Low

Sun 10:07p High

Mon 4:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:00a High

Sun 11:53a Low

Sun 6:00p High

Mon 12:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 2:52p Low

Sun 9:41p High

Mon 3:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:27a High

Sun 12:33p Low

Sun 6:23p High

Mon 12:52a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:34a High

Sun 11:37a Low

Sun 5:33p High

Sun 11:56p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 6:01a High

Sun 12:07p Low

Sun 5:53p High

Mon 12:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:41a High

Sun 11:44a Low

Sun 5:32p High

Mon 12:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:35a High

Sun 12:41p Low

Sun 6:34p High

Mon 1:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).