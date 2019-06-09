Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 9, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|68° - 73°
|Winds
|From the East
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:44a
|High
Sun 1:54p
|Low
Sun 8:00p
|High
Mon 2:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:08a
|High
Sun 1:28p
|Low
Sun 7:24p
|High
Mon 1:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:20a
|High
Sun 1:42p
|Low
Sun 7:36p
|High
Mon 1:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:12a
|High
Sun 1:24p
|Low
Sun 7:28p
|High
Mon 1:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:49a
|High
Sun 5:34p
|Low
Mon 12:05a
|High
Mon 5:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:49a
|High
Sun 1:44p
|Low
Sun 7:56p
|High
Mon 1:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:23a
|High
Sun 4:41p
|Low
Sun 11:39p
|High
Mon 4:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:15a
|High
Sun 2:28p
|Low
Sun 8:21p
|High
Mon 2:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:17a
|High
Sun 1:30p
|Low
Sun 7:26p
|High
Mon 1:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:42a
|High
Sun 1:57p
|Low
Sun 7:51p
|High
Mon 2:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:24a
|High
Sun 1:32p
|Low
Sun 7:33p
|High
Mon 1:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:14a
|High
Sun 2:30p
|Low
Sun 8:27p
|High
Mon 2:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late.
MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
