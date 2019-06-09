Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 9, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 73° Winds From the East

14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 62° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:44a High

Sun 1:54p Low

Sun 8:00p High

Mon 2:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:08a High

Sun 1:28p Low

Sun 7:24p High

Mon 1:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:20a High

Sun 1:42p Low

Sun 7:36p High

Mon 1:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:12a High

Sun 1:24p Low

Sun 7:28p High

Mon 1:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:49a High

Sun 5:34p Low

Mon 12:05a High

Mon 5:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:49a High

Sun 1:44p Low

Sun 7:56p High

Mon 1:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:23a High

Sun 4:41p Low

Sun 11:39p High

Mon 4:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:15a High

Sun 2:28p Low

Sun 8:21p High

Mon 2:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:17a High

Sun 1:30p Low

Sun 7:26p High

Mon 1:40a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:42a High

Sun 1:57p Low

Sun 7:51p High

Mon 2:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:24a High

Sun 1:32p Low

Sun 7:33p High

Mon 1:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:14a High

Sun 2:30p Low

Sun 8:27p High

Mon 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY : E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late.

MON : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE : W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED : NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT : SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

