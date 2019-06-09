Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 9, 2019

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 68° - 73°
Winds From the East
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves 2 - 6 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 62° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:29pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 7:44a		 High
Sun 1:54p		 Low
Sun 8:00p		 High
Mon 2:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:08a		 High
Sun 1:28p		 Low
Sun 7:24p		 High
Mon 1:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:20a		 High
Sun 1:42p		 Low
Sun 7:36p		 High
Mon 1:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:12a		 High
Sun 1:24p		 Low
Sun 7:28p		 High
Mon 1:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 11:49a		 High
Sun 5:34p		 Low
Mon 12:05a		 High
Mon 5:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 7:49a		 High
Sun 1:44p		 Low
Sun 7:56p		 High
Mon 1:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 11:23a		 High
Sun 4:41p		 Low
Sun 11:39p		 High
Mon 4:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:15a		 High
Sun 2:28p		 Low
Sun 8:21p		 High
Mon 2:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:17a		 High
Sun 1:30p		 Low
Sun 7:26p		 High
Mon 1:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 7:42a		 High
Sun 1:57p		 Low
Sun 7:51p		 High
Mon 2:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:24a		 High
Sun 1:32p		 Low
Sun 7:33p		 High
Mon 1:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:14a		 High
Sun 2:30p		 Low
Sun 8:27p		 High
Mon 2:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late.

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

