Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 30, 2019
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 89°
|Winds
|From the West
15 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 79°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:38am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:29a
|Low
Sun 12:33p
|High
Sun 6:45p
|Low
Mon 1:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:03a
|Low
Sun 11:57a
|High
Sun 6:19p
|Low
Mon 12:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:17a
|Low
Sun 12:09p
|High
Sun 6:33p
|Low
Mon 1:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:59a
|Low
Sun 12:01p
|High
Sun 6:15p
|Low
Mon 12:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:09a
|Low
Sun 4:38p
|High
Sun 10:25p
|Low
Mon 5:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:20a
|Low
Sun 12:22p
|High
Sun 6:39p
|Low
Mon 1:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:16a
|Low
Sun 4:12p
|High
Sun 9:32p
|Low
Mon 5:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:09a
|Low
Sun 12:56p
|High
Sun 7:34p
|Low
Mon 2:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:03a
|Low
Sun 11:56a
|High
Sun 6:28p
|Low
Mon 12:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:27a
|Low
Sun 12:20p
|High
Sun 6:59p
|Low
Mon 1:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:07a
|Low
Sun 12:07p
|High
Sun 6:35p
|Low
Mon 1:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:10a
|Low
Sun 1:00p
|High
Sun 7:34p
|Low
Mon 1:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 25 knots this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers or tstms late.
TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt early in the afternoon, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).