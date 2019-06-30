Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 30, 2019

Sunrise at Asbury Park (LIz Jeressi, Townsquare Media NJ)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 89° Winds From the West

15 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)

13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 63° - 79°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:29a Low

Sun 12:33p High

Sun 6:45p Low

Mon 1:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:03a Low

Sun 11:57a High

Sun 6:19p Low

Mon 12:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:17a Low

Sun 12:09p High

Sun 6:33p Low

Mon 1:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:59a Low

Sun 12:01p High

Sun 6:15p Low

Mon 12:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:09a Low

Sun 4:38p High

Sun 10:25p Low

Mon 5:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:20a Low

Sun 12:22p High

Sun 6:39p Low

Mon 1:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:16a Low

Sun 4:12p High

Sun 9:32p Low

Mon 5:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:09a Low

Sun 12:56p High

Sun 7:34p Low

Mon 2:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:03a Low

Sun 11:56a High

Sun 6:28p Low

Mon 12:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:27a Low

Sun 12:20p High

Sun 6:59p Low

Mon 1:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:07a Low

Sun 12:07p High

Sun 6:35p Low

Mon 1:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:10a Low

Sun 1:00p High

Sun 7:34p Low

Mon 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 25 knots this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers or tstms late.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt early in the afternoon, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).