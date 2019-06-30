Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 30, 2019

Sunrise at Asbury Park (LIz Jeressi, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 89°
Winds From the West
15 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph)
13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 63° - 79°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:38am - 8:34pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 6:29a		 Low
Sun 12:33p		 High
Sun 6:45p		 Low
Mon 1:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:03a		 Low
Sun 11:57a		 High
Sun 6:19p		 Low
Mon 12:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:17a		 Low
Sun 12:09p		 High
Sun 6:33p		 Low
Mon 1:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 5:59a		 Low
Sun 12:01p		 High
Sun 6:15p		 Low
Mon 12:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:09a		 Low
Sun 4:38p		 High
Sun 10:25p		 Low
Mon 5:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 6:20a		 Low
Sun 12:22p		 High
Sun 6:39p		 Low
Mon 1:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 9:16a		 Low
Sun 4:12p		 High
Sun 9:32p		 Low
Mon 5:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 7:09a		 Low
Sun 12:56p		 High
Sun 7:34p		 Low
Mon 2:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:03a		 Low
Sun 11:56a		 High
Sun 6:28p		 Low
Mon 12:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 6:27a		 Low
Sun 12:20p		 High
Sun 6:59p		 Low
Mon 1:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:07a		 Low
Sun 12:07p		 High
Sun 6:35p		 Low
Mon 1:05a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 7:10a		 Low
Sun 1:00p		 High
Sun 7:34p		 Low
Mon 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW with gusts up to 25 knots this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers or tstms late.

TONIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then diminishing to around 5 kt early in the afternoon, becoming SW late. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

