Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 28, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 8:28a
|High
Sun 2:39p
|Low
Sun 9:02p
|High
Mon 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:52a
|High
Sun 2:13p
|Low
Sun 8:26p
|High
Mon 2:22a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:04a
|High
Sun 2:27p
|Low
Sun 8:38p
|High
Mon 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:56a
|High
Sun 2:09p
|Low
Sun 8:30p
|High
Mon 2:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:30a
|Low
Sun 12:33p
|High
Sun 6:19p
|Low
Mon 1:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:29a
|High
Sun 2:31p
|Low
Sun 8:56p
|High
Mon 2:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 12:07p
|High
Sun 5:26p
|Low
Mon 12:41a
|High
Mon 5:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:56a
|High
Sun 3:18p
|Low
Sun 9:21p
|High
Mon 3:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:58a
|High
Sun 2:19p
|Low
Sun 8:26p
|High
Mon 2:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:21a
|High
Sun 2:46p
|Low
Sun 8:48p
|High
Mon 3:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:05a
|High
Sun 2:23p
|Low
Sun 8:32p
|High
Mon 2:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:56a
|High
Sun 3:20p
|Low
Sun 9:25p
|High
Mon 3:38a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).