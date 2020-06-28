Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature77° - 88°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 8:28a		High
Sun 2:39p		Low
Sun 9:02p		High
Mon 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:52a		High
Sun 2:13p		Low
Sun 8:26p		High
Mon 2:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:04a		High
Sun 2:27p		Low
Sun 8:38p		High
Mon 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:56a		High
Sun 2:09p		Low
Sun 8:30p		High
Mon 2:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:30a		Low
Sun 12:33p		High
Sun 6:19p		Low
Mon 1:07a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 8:29a		High
Sun 2:31p		Low
Sun 8:56p		High
Mon 2:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 12:07p		High
Sun 5:26p		Low
Mon 12:41a		High
Mon 5:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 8:56a		High
Sun 3:18p		Low
Sun 9:21p		High
Mon 3:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 7:58a		High
Sun 2:19p		Low
Sun 8:26p		High
Mon 2:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:21a		High
Sun 2:46p		Low
Sun 8:48p		High
Mon 3:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:05a		High
Sun 2:23p		Low
Sun 8:32p		High
Mon 2:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 8:56a		High
Sun 3:20p		Low
Sun 9:25p		High
Mon 3:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

