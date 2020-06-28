Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:28a High

Sun 2:39p Low

Sun 9:02p High

Mon 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:52a High

Sun 2:13p Low

Sun 8:26p High

Mon 2:22a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:04a High

Sun 2:27p Low

Sun 8:38p High

Mon 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:56a High

Sun 2:09p Low

Sun 8:30p High

Mon 2:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:30a Low

Sun 12:33p High

Sun 6:19p Low

Mon 1:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:29a High

Sun 2:31p Low

Sun 8:56p High

Mon 2:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 12:07p High

Sun 5:26p Low

Mon 12:41a High

Mon 5:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:56a High

Sun 3:18p Low

Sun 9:21p High

Mon 3:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:58a High

Sun 2:19p Low

Sun 8:26p High

Mon 2:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:21a High

Sun 2:46p Low

Sun 8:48p High

Mon 3:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:05a High

Sun 2:23p Low

Sun 8:32p High

Mon 2:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:56a High

Sun 3:20p Low

Sun 9:25p High

Mon 3:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).