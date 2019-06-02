Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 2, 2019

Highlands (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 82°
Winds From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 61° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:25pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:46a		 Low
Sun 1:51p		 High
Sun 7:58p		 Low
Mon 2:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:20a		 Low
Sun 1:15p		 High
Sun 7:32p		 Low
Mon 2:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:34a		 Low
Sun 1:27p		 High
Sun 7:46p		 Low
Mon 2:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:16a		 Low
Sun 1:19p		 High
Sun 7:28p		 Low
Mon 2:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 6:02a		 High
Sun 11:26a		 Low
Sun 5:56p		 High
Sun 11:38p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:39a		 Low
Sun 1:45p		 High
Sun 7:53p		 Low
Mon 2:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sun 5:36a		 High
Sun 10:33a		 Low
Sun 5:30p		 High
Sun 10:45p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:27a		 Low
Sun 2:15p		 High
Sun 8:47p		 Low
Mon 3:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:22a		 Low
Sun 1:14p		 High
Sun 7:40p		 Low
Mon 2:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:52a		 Low
Sun 1:42p		 High
Sun 8:16p		 Low
Mon 2:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:24a		 Low
Sun 1:24p		 High
Sun 7:46p		 Low
Mon 2:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:30a		 Low
Sun 2:18p		 High
Sun 8:49p		 Low
Mon 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

