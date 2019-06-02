Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 2, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 70° - 82° Winds From the South

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:25pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:46a Low

Sun 1:51p High

Sun 7:58p Low

Mon 2:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:20a Low

Sun 1:15p High

Sun 7:32p Low

Mon 2:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:34a Low

Sun 1:27p High

Sun 7:46p Low

Mon 2:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:16a Low

Sun 1:19p High

Sun 7:28p Low

Mon 2:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:02a High

Sun 11:26a Low

Sun 5:56p High

Sun 11:38p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:39a Low

Sun 1:45p High

Sun 7:53p Low

Mon 2:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:36a High

Sun 10:33a Low

Sun 5:30p High

Sun 10:45p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:27a Low

Sun 2:15p High

Sun 8:47p Low

Mon 3:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:22a Low

Sun 1:14p High

Sun 7:40p Low

Mon 2:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:52a Low

Sun 1:42p High

Sun 8:16p Low

Mon 2:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:24a Low

Sun 1:24p High

Sun 7:46p Low

Mon 2:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:30a Low

Sun 2:18p High

Sun 8:49p Low

Mon 3:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

MON : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE : NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

THU : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).