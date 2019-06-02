Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 2, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|70° - 82°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:37am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:46a
|Low
Sun 1:51p
|High
Sun 7:58p
|Low
Mon 2:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:20a
|Low
Sun 1:15p
|High
Sun 7:32p
|Low
Mon 2:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:34a
|Low
Sun 1:27p
|High
Sun 7:46p
|Low
Mon 2:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:16a
|Low
Sun 1:19p
|High
Sun 7:28p
|Low
Mon 2:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:02a
|High
Sun 11:26a
|Low
Sun 5:56p
|High
Sun 11:38p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:39a
|Low
Sun 1:45p
|High
Sun 7:53p
|Low
Mon 2:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 10:33a
|Low
Sun 5:30p
|High
Sun 10:45p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:27a
|Low
Sun 2:15p
|High
Sun 8:47p
|Low
Mon 3:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:22a
|Low
Sun 1:14p
|High
Sun 7:40p
|Low
Mon 2:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:52a
|Low
Sun 1:42p
|High
Sun 8:16p
|Low
Mon 2:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:24a
|Low
Sun 1:24p
|High
Sun 7:46p
|Low
Mon 2:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:30a
|Low
Sun 2:18p
|High
Sun 8:49p
|Low
Mon 3:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).