Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature69° - 76°
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature62° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:45a		Low
Sun 4:34p		High
Sun 10:32p		Low
Mon 5:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:19a		Low
Sun 3:58p		High
Sun 10:06p		Low
Mon 4:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:33a		Low
Sun 4:10p		High
Sun 10:20p		Low
Mon 5:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:15a		Low
Sun 4:02p		High
Sun 10:02p		Low
Mon 4:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:53a		High
Sun 2:25p		Low
Sun 8:39p		High
Mon 2:12a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:32a		Low
Sun 4:18p		High
Sun 10:29p		Low
Mon 5:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:27a		High
Sun 1:32p		Low
Sun 8:13p		High
Mon 1:19a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 11:23a		Low
Sun 4:53p		High
Sun 11:28p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:17a		Low
Sun 3:55p		High
Sun 10:20p		Low
Mon 5:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:51a		Low
Sun 4:19p		High
Sun 11:01p		Low
Mon 5:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:15a		Low
Sun 4:02p		High
Sun 10:31p		Low
Mon 5:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:20a		High
Sun 11:23a		Low
Sun 5:05p		High
Sun 11:35p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

