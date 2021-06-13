Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 13, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 76°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 74°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:45a
|Low
Sun 4:34p
|High
Sun 10:32p
|Low
Mon 5:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:19a
|Low
Sun 3:58p
|High
Sun 10:06p
|Low
Mon 4:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:33a
|Low
Sun 4:10p
|High
Sun 10:20p
|Low
Mon 5:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:15a
|Low
Sun 4:02p
|High
Sun 10:02p
|Low
Mon 4:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:53a
|High
Sun 2:25p
|Low
Sun 8:39p
|High
Mon 2:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:32a
|Low
Sun 4:18p
|High
Sun 10:29p
|Low
Mon 5:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:27a
|High
Sun 1:32p
|Low
Sun 8:13p
|High
Mon 1:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 11:23a
|Low
Sun 4:53p
|High
Sun 11:28p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:17a
|Low
Sun 3:55p
|High
Sun 10:20p
|Low
Mon 5:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:51a
|Low
Sun 4:19p
|High
Sun 11:01p
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:15a
|Low
Sun 4:02p
|High
Sun 10:31p
|Low
Mon 5:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:20a
|High
Sun 11:23a
|Low
Sun 5:05p
|High
Sun 11:35p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).