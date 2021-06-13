Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 76° Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 62° - 74°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:45a Low

Sun 4:34p High

Sun 10:32p Low

Mon 5:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:19a Low

Sun 3:58p High

Sun 10:06p Low

Mon 4:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:33a Low

Sun 4:10p High

Sun 10:20p Low

Mon 5:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:15a Low

Sun 4:02p High

Sun 10:02p Low

Mon 4:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:53a High

Sun 2:25p Low

Sun 8:39p High

Mon 2:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:32a Low

Sun 4:18p High

Sun 10:29p Low

Mon 5:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:27a High

Sun 1:32p Low

Sun 8:13p High

Mon 1:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 11:23a Low

Sun 4:53p High

Sun 11:28p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:17a Low

Sun 3:55p High

Sun 10:20p Low

Mon 5:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:51a Low

Sun 4:19p High

Sun 11:01p Low

Mon 5:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:15a Low

Sun 4:02p High

Sun 10:31p Low

Mon 5:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:20a High

Sun 11:23a Low

Sun 5:05p High

Sun 11:35p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).